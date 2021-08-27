PGF commends Zulum over commitment to Nigeria

The governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have commended the governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Zulum, on his commitment to a united Nigeria. The commendation came as Zulum celebrated his 52nd birthday. “The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) joins all Nigerians to celebrate he birthday of His Excellency, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, governor of Borno State. We celebrate this special occasion with Your Excellency, your entire family and the people of Borno State.” The governors under the umbrella of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) in a statement from its Chairman and Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu said: “We wish to acknowledge and commend your exemplary leadership, vision and commitment to a united and peaceful Nigeria under the leadership of our party, APC and our President, Muhammadu Buhari.”

