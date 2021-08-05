PGF condoles with Abiodun over father’s death

The governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday condoled with one of their own, the Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, over the death of his father, late Pa Emmanuel Abiodun. The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) in a statement by its Chairman and Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu, said the death of the Ogun State governor’s father, was a loss to the country. Bagudu, in the statement said: “We received the death of Pa (Dr) Emmanuel Adesanya Abiodun with heavy hearts and gratitude to God for a life well lived. His death is a loss to the nation and the Nigerian progressive community. We join the family of Dapo Abiodun andthepeopleof OgunStateto pray for the repose of the soul of our dear Pa Abiodun.

