PGF condoles with Abiodun over father’s death

The governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday condoled with one of their own, the Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, over the death of his father, late Pa Emmanuel Abiodun. The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) in a statement by its Chairman and Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu, said the death of the Ogun State governor’s father, was a loss to the country. Bagudu, in the statement said: “We received the death of Pa (Dr) Emmanuel Adesanya Abiodun with heavy hearts and gratitude to God for a life well lived. His death is a loss to the nation and the Nigerian progressive community. We join the family of Dapo Abiodun andthepeopleof OgunStateto pray for the repose of the soul of our dear Pa Abiodun.
Related Articles
Ijaw group to FG: Reject 3% PIB equity share for host communities
The Ijaw National Congress (INC) has cautioned the Federal Government to restrain from signing the approved three per cent equity share in the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) that was recently passed by the National Assembly into law. This came as the foremost Ijaw leader and the leader of the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Chief Edwin […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Senate Caucus asks EFCC to keep off PDP’s NWC
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Caucus in the Senate has cautioned the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) to be wary of being used to stifle opposition in the country. The Caucus at its meeting in Abuja also said that it was happy with the level of accountability and transparency in the running of the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
COVID-19 scare: Reps Minority Leader, Elumelu, urges members to go for tests
Philip Nyam, Abuja Following reports of COVID-19 infection among lawmakers, the Minority Leader in the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu (PDP-Delta State) on Wednesday made public the results of the test conducted on him, his household and domestic staff which all tested negative. The Minority Leader therefore advised his colleagues and staff of […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)