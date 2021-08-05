News

PGF condoles with Abiodun over father’s death

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Comment(0)

The governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday condoled with one of their own, the Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, over the death of his father, late Pa Emmanuel Abiodun. The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) in a statement by its Chairman and Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu, said the death of the Ogun State governor’s father, was a loss to the country. Bagudu, in the statement said: “We received the death of Pa (Dr) Emmanuel Adesanya Abiodun with heavy hearts and gratitude to God for a life well lived. His death is a loss to the nation and the Nigerian progressive community. We join the family of Dapo Abiodun andthepeopleof OgunStateto pray for the repose of the soul of our dear Pa Abiodun.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ijaw group to FG: Reject 3% PIB equity share for host communities

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

The Ijaw National Congress (INC) has cautioned the Federal Government to restrain from signing the approved three per cent equity share in the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) that was recently passed by the National Assembly into law. This came as the foremost Ijaw leader and the leader of the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Chief Edwin […]
News

Senate Caucus asks EFCC to keep off PDP’s NWC

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Caucus in the Senate has cautioned the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) to be wary of being used to stifle opposition in the country. The Caucus at its meeting in Abuja also said that it was happy with the level of accountability and transparency in the running of the […]
News

COVID-19 scare: Reps Minority Leader,  Elumelu, urges members to go for tests 

Posted on Author Reporter

  Philip Nyam, Abuja Following reports of COVID-19 infection among lawmakers, the Minority Leader in the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu (PDP-Delta State) on Wednesday made  public the results of the test conducted on him, his household and domestic staff which all tested negative. The Minority Leader therefore advised his colleagues and staff of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica