Politics

PGF DG: APC Caretaker Committee toeing Oshiomhole’s pact

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja Comment(0)

… Accuses them of violating party’s constitution

The Director General of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governors Forum, Salihu Lukman has alleged that the party’s Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee is denigrating principles of progressive politics, quipping that the 13-member committee was toeing the pact of the sacked National Working Committee led by Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.
Lukman also warned the Committee against the plot to extend its tenure for the second time.
The Director General, who was a critic of the sacked NWC, stated that there was no departure from the administration of the party from Oshiomhole to the governor of Yobe State and Chairman of the Caretaker Committee, Mai Mala Buni.
He accused Buni of running the party solely in connivance with the Secretary, Senator John AkpanUdoedehe without recourse to the provisions of the party’s constitution.
According to him, whatever good intention the committee has over its policies would run foul without subjecting them to the constitution of the party.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Politics

APC: No plan to extend our tenure – Caretaker Committee

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim,

Pols (pix: APC national secretariat) A member of the Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Tahir Mamman (SAN) has said that the Committee was not working to extend its tenure. Mamman, who spoke Thursday at the party’s National Secretariat, said the committee was working within is mandate and time […]
Politics

Heralding Buhari’s feats

Posted on Author BIYI ADEGOROYE

Against regular criticism of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, BIYI ADEGOROYE looks at the recent chronicle of the government’s feats, stating the public deserves more   By all standards, governing a country like Nigeria with a huge population of over 200 million, incredible ethnic diversities and contiguous national challenges cannot pass for a tea party – […]
Politics

2023: I have no battles with Ortom, says Aondoakaa

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen,

Former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Chief Michael Kaase Aondoakaa (SAN) says he has no running battles with Governor Samuel Ortom over the 2023 governorship election in the state. Chief Aondoakaa stated this while speaking with some journalists after he revalidated his membership with the All Progressives Congress (APC) at his […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica