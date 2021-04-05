PGF DG: APC Caretaker Committee toeing Oshiomhole’s pact

… Accuses them of violating party’s constitution

The Director General of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governors Forum, Salihu Lukman has alleged that the party’s Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee is denigrating principles of progressive politics, quipping that the 13-member committee was toeing the pact of the sacked National Working Committee led by Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

Lukman also warned the Committee against the plot to extend its tenure for the second time.

The Director General, who was a critic of the sacked NWC, stated that there was no departure from the administration of the party from Oshiomhole to the governor of Yobe State and Chairman of the Caretaker Committee, Mai Mala Buni.

He accused Buni of running the party solely in connivance with the Secretary, Senator John AkpanUdoedehe without recourse to the provisions of the party’s constitution.

According to him, whatever good intention the committee has over its policies would run foul without subjecting them to the constitution of the party.

