PGF DG: APC Caretaker C’ttee toeing Oshiomhole’s pact

accuses them of violating party's constitution

The Director General of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governors Forum, Salihu Lukman has alleged that the party’s Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee is denigrating principles of progressive politics, quipping that the 13 member committee was toeing the pact of the sacked National Working Committee led by Comrade Adams Oshiomhole. Lukman also warned the Committee against the plot to extend its tenure for the second time. The Director General, who was a critic of the sacked NWC, stated that there was no departure from the administration of the party from Oshiomhole to the governor of Yobe State and Chairman of the Caretaker Committee, Mai Mala Buni.

He accused Buni of running the party solely in connivance with the Secretary, Senator John AkpanUdoedehe without recourse to the provisions of the party’s constitution.

According to him, whatever good intention the committee has over its policies would run foul without subjecting them to the constitution of the party.

Faulting the actions of the Caretaker Committee in the statement he issued yesterday in Abuja, Lukman said: “Given that the term progressive is used loosely in Nigerian politics, it is important that APC leaders and members are able to functionally decide what the party represents beyond just the name.

“Progressive politics is about dynamism, action and improvement, which is goal-oriented with a clear vision. Political challenges in the country especially in the context of how they are manifesting, makes it important that APC leaders are supported, in every way possible, to transform the party to emerge as a truly progressive party, which should be both representative and responsive to the yearnings of Nigerians.

“The challenge of adopting a shared understanding of what it will take to build a progressive party require introspection and tolerance. “Leaders have to be able to debate, critique and compete freely without being discourteous or criminalising each other.

This entails a change of attitude such that leaders don’t interpret criticisms as opposition to their ambition. It also necessitates that leaders are able to use internal debates to strengthen their perspectives and positions on how to resolve problems facing the party.

This should be the source of APC’s electoral advantage. “Part of the expectation is that the 13-member Caretaker/Extra-ordinary Convention Working Committee appointed by the emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of June 25, 2020, led by His Excellency, Mai Mala Buni, will take steps to begin to resolve challenges facing the APC, which was difficult to achieve under the dissolved NWC.

“With initial tenure of six months, which was extended by another emergency NEC of December 8, 2020 to June 2021, the work of the Caretaker Committee is expected to end with a National Convention where another leadership should emerge to manage affairs of the party for another four years.

“All party members and leaders should prioritise ensuring that the Caretaker Committee is able to complete the task of organising a National Convention where new leaders of the party will be elected.

The first test therefore is whether the challenges leading to the dissolution of the Comrade Oshiomhole-led NWC are being resolved by the Caretaker Committee.

To what extent, are the resolution of challenges facing the party conforming to both democratic principles and progressive ideals?”

