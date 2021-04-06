News Top Stories

PGF DG: APC Caretaker C’ttee toeing Oshiomhole’s pact

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Abuja Comment(0)

… accuses them of violating party’s constitution

 

The Director General of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governors Forum, Salihu Lukman has alleged that the party’s Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee is denigrating principles of progressive politics, quipping that the 13 member committee was toeing the pact of the sacked National Working Committee led by Comrade Adams Oshiomhole. Lukman also warned the Committee against the plot to extend its tenure for the second time. The Director General, who was a critic of the sacked NWC, stated that there was no departure from the administration of the party from Oshiomhole to the governor of Yobe State and Chairman of the Caretaker Committee, Mai Mala Buni.

 

He accused Buni of running the party solely in connivance with the Secretary, Senator John AkpanUdoedehe without recourse to the provisions of the party’s constitution.

 

According to him, whatever good intention the committee has over its policies would run foul without subjecting them to the constitution of the party.

 

Faulting the actions of the Caretaker Committee in the statement he issued yesterday in Abuja, Lukman said: “Given that the term progressive is used loosely in Nigerian politics, it is important that APC leaders and members are able to functionally decide what the party represents beyond just the name.

 

“Progressive politics is about dynamism, action and improvement, which is goal-oriented with a clear vision. Political challenges in the country especially in the context of how they are manifesting, makes it important that APC leaders are supported, in every way possible, to transform the party to emerge as a truly progressive party, which should be both representative and responsive to the yearnings of Nigerians.

 

“The challenge of adopting a shared understanding of what it will take to build a progressive party require introspection and tolerance. “Leaders have to be able to debate, critique and compete freely without being discourteous or criminalising each other.

 

This entails a change of attitude such that leaders don’t interpret criticisms as opposition to their ambition. It also necessitates that leaders are able to use internal debates to strengthen their perspectives and positions on how to resolve problems facing the party.

 

This should be the source of APC’s electoral advantage. “Part of the expectation is that the 13-member Caretaker/Extra-ordinary Convention Working Committee appointed by the emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of June 25, 2020, led by His Excellency, Mai Mala Buni, will take  steps to begin to resolve challenges facing the APC, which was difficult to achieve under the dissolved NWC.

 

“With initial tenure of six months, which was extended by another emergency NEC of December 8, 2020 to June 2021, the work of the Caretaker Committee is expected to end with a National Convention where another leadership should emerge to manage affairs of the party for another four years.

 

“All party members and leaders should prioritise ensuring that the Caretaker Committee is able to complete the task of organising a National Convention where new leaders of the party will be elected.

 

The first test therefore is whether the challenges leading to the dissolution of the Comrade Oshiomhole-led NWC are being resolved by the Caretaker Committee.

 

To what extent, are the resolution of challenges facing the party conforming to both democratic principles and progressive ideals?”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Osinbajo, Emefiele to attend Fidelity Bank’s Diaspora webinar

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo and Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, are among eminent personalities that will be participating in the inaugural edition of Fidelity Bank Plc’s diasporawebinarseries, thelender announced yesterday. According to a statement, the event which commences today, Saturday, March 06, by 2pm, seeks to enlighten […]
News Top Stories

SWAT operatives to undergo toxicology tests

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

As part of measures to insulate the newlye s t abl ished Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) unit from avoidable pitfalls, officers and personnel of the tactical squad will be subjected to medical and toxicology examination. Besides, the personnel are to be guided by high professional and ethical standards, rule of law and dictates of […]
News

EndSARS: Bring forward concrete, practical ideas, Buhari charges youths

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has charged the youth to come forward with concrete and practical ideas on how to move the country forward after their protests demanding for end to police brutalities and scraping of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (EndSARS).   The President, who appealed to youths to end street protests and participate in meaningful discussions […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica