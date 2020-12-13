PGF DG: APC crisis strengthens opposition PDP

The Director General of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), Salihu Lukman has said the present oxygen keeping the opposition Peoples Democratic Party alive is the crisis in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Lukman, in a statement he titled: ‘Seductiveness of Conventional Politics and the Challenges facing APC’, also condemned the APC statements in response to PDP, which he said are ‘dry.’

He charged the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee to concentrate on rebuilding the party rather than its current resort to issuing press statements against a fumbling PDP.

According to him, most of the electoral defeats experienced by APC since 2015 was on account of its inability to develop and strengthen processes of consensus-building within the party, including issues of candidates’ selection.

“It is clear that the return to the conventional approach to politics in APC commenced during the merger negotiations of 2013 and got consolidated with the electoral victory of 2015. Unlike what happened in PDP between 1999 and 2007, however, the dynamic in APC didn’t allow any power bloc to monopolise the control of the party.”

Defending the internal operational mechanism of APC, as ‘radically different’ from the main opposition, he said: “It is very easy to dismiss the APC as being the same as the PDP. In truth, however, the APC is radically different from the PDP. For instance, while the PDP leadership is still in denial that there are challenges facing the party requiring internal reforms, the APC leadership since 2018 in fact recognised the need for reforms. It was the recognition for reforms that led to the decision to change the Chief John Odigie-Oyegun leadership, which brought in Comrade Adams Oshiomhole’s leadership. Unlike in the PDP, there was internal debate about whether to change Chief Oyegun’s leadership or not.

“lnstead of the conventional approach of forcing Chief Oyegun to resign, which is the practice in PDP, Chief Oyegun’s leadership was democratically changed at a National Convention.”