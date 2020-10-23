News

PGF DG blames ministers for persistent #EndSARS protest

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Abuja . Comment(0)

The Director General of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) Salihu Lukman, has blamed the continued protest of the #End- SARS on the inefficiency of the cabinet members of President Muhammadu Buhari.

 

 

Lukman, in a statement he issued yesterday in Abuja, called on the President to rejig his cabinet to bring efficiency to his government.

 

According to him, if the Ministers were alive to their responsibilities, the protest would not have escalated to the present level. He however said that the states governors were at the receiving end of the unfortunate #EndSARS protests.

 

 

“Although given their constitutional powers, they also have critically important responsibilities, but the Federal Government has superior responsibility to initiate a response to the current crisis.

 

While this is not a period to resort to any blame game, it is, however, important to recognise that part of the problem weakening Federal initiatives is the inability of many, if not all the mandate ministries and agencies responsible for one form of intervention or the other to competently and effectively initiate needed responses.

 

“For instance, how can we have a Ministry of Police Affairs and the ministry is unable to simulate good engagement strategy with innocent young Nigerians calling for reform of the Nigeria Police?

 

What is the advantage of democracy if a ministry cannot be able to engage the demands of citizens? Where is the Ministry of Disaster Management and Humanitarian Services in all these?

 

Doesn’t the mandate of the ministry include initiatives to prevent disaster?

 

Or, is disaster management limited to attending to human casualties by way of providing palliatives?

 

Where is the Ministry of Youth in all this? How can the ministry absent itself from centres of legitimate protests of our youths for more than a week? Where is the Ministry of Defence? Where is the Ministry of Interior?

 

Where is the National Orientation Agency? “If all the agencies of government and political appointees managing these agencies had handled their responsibilities as expected, this crisis would have been averted.

 

In fact, the pressure on President Buhari’s direct intervention will not have been the case

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Bauchi State as model of unity in diversity

Posted on Author Abdulrahman Yakubu

When Bauchi State is mentioned in any contemporary discussion, what immediately takes centrestage is the recent defection of Hon. Yakubu Dogara, former Speaker of the House of Representatives, from the Peoples Democracy Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).   While the broader implication of Dogara’s exit could take some time to emerge, what […]
News Top Stories

Belly fat can increase risk of death from prostate cancer

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in the United Kingdom (UK) said a bulging belly may be bad for the heart and could also up the risk of dying from prostate cancer. A new study being presented this week at the virtual European and International Conference on Obesity in Dublin from September 1-4, 2020, established a link between high levels […]
News

Tears of Akwete cloth weavers

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Akwete cloth is a uniquely weaved cloth that originated from Akwete community in Abia State. It is an industry owned by women only. Since the 15th century, they have been weaving the cloths, but lament that except the late Sam Mbakwe administration in old Imo State, they have been denied of government’s support. EMMANUEL IFEANYI […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: