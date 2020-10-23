PGF DG blames ministers for persistent #EndSARS protest

The Director General of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) Salihu Lukman, has blamed the continued protest of the #End- SARS on the inefficiency of the cabinet members of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Lukman, in a statement he issued yesterday in Abuja, called on the President to rejig his cabinet to bring efficiency to his government.

According to him, if the Ministers were alive to their responsibilities, the protest would not have escalated to the present level. He however said that the states governors were at the receiving end of the unfortunate #EndSARS protests.

“Although given their constitutional powers, they also have critically important responsibilities, but the Federal Government has superior responsibility to initiate a response to the current crisis.

While this is not a period to resort to any blame game, it is, however, important to recognise that part of the problem weakening Federal initiatives is the inability of many, if not all the mandate ministries and agencies responsible for one form of intervention or the other to competently and effectively initiate needed responses.

“For instance, how can we have a Ministry of Police Affairs and the ministry is unable to simulate good engagement strategy with innocent young Nigerians calling for reform of the Nigeria Police?

What is the advantage of democracy if a ministry cannot be able to engage the demands of citizens? Where is the Ministry of Disaster Management and Humanitarian Services in all these?

Doesn’t the mandate of the ministry include initiatives to prevent disaster?

Or, is disaster management limited to attending to human casualties by way of providing palliatives?

Where is the Ministry of Youth in all this? How can the ministry absent itself from centres of legitimate protests of our youths for more than a week? Where is the Ministry of Defence? Where is the Ministry of Interior?

Where is the National Orientation Agency? “If all the agencies of government and political appointees managing these agencies had handled their responsibilities as expected, this crisis would have been averted.

In fact, the pressure on President Buhari’s direct intervention will not have been the case

