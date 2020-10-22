PGF DG blames ministers for persistent “EndSARS protest

The Director General of the Progressives Governors’ Forum (PGF), Salihu Lukman has blamed the continued #EndSARS protests on the inefficiency of the cabinet members of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Lukman, in a statement he issued Thursday in Abuja, called on the President to rejig his cabinet members to bring efficiency to his government.

According to him, if the ministers were alive to their responsibilities, the protest would not have exacerbated to the present level.

He, however, said that the states governors are at the receiving end of the unfortunate #EndSARS protest.

“Although given their constitutional powers, they also have critically important responsibilities, but the Federal Government has superior responsibility to initiate a response to the current crisis. While this is not a period to resort to any blame game, it is, however, important to recognise that part of the problem weakening federal initiatives is the inability of many, if not all the mandate ministries and agencies responsible for one form of intervention or the other to competently and effectively initiate needed responses.

“For instance, how can we have a Ministry of Police Affairs and the ministry is unable to simulate good engagement strategy with innocent young Nigerians calling for reform of the Nigeria Police? What is the advantage of democracy if a ministry cannot engage the demands of citizens? “Where is the Ministry of Disaster Management and Humanitarian Services in all these? Doesn’t the mandate of the ministry include initiatives to prevent disaster? Or, is disaster management limited to attending to human casualties by way of providing palliatives?

“Where is the Ministry of Youth in all this? How can the ministry absent itself from centres of legitimate protests of our youth for more than a week?

“Where is the Ministry of Defence? Where is the Ministry of Interior? Where is the National Orientation Agency?

“If all the agencies of government and political appointees managing these agencies had handled their responsibilities as is expected, this crisis would have been averted. In fact, the pressure on President Buhari’s direct intervention will not have been the case.

“The crisis produced by the #EndSARS protest highlight the need for the President to urgently take steps to overhaul the machinery of government if our democracy and our government are to be able to meet the expectation of citizens.

“It is the constitutional prerogative of the President to determine the best strategy and the details of governmental reforms aimed at overhauling the machinery of government to make them more effective in responding to the democratic needs of Nigerians,” he said.

