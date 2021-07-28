PGF DG charges Nigerian leaders to adopt Rwandan’s leadership model

Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja

The Director General of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), Salihu Lukman has called on Nigerian leaders to adopt the Rwandan model of leadership by solving problems.

Lukman made the call in the statement he issued in Abuja titled: “Nigeria’s Challenges and Need for Réorientation.”

According to him, leaders are elected into offices to solve problems and not to involve in blame game.

He stressed this by also calling on the members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to admit the numerous challenges confronting the party and it’s President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration in fulfilling it’s campaign promises to Nigerians.

He posited that the call has become very necessary in view of the numerous inherited challenges that is confronting the Buhari administration, regretted that in Nigeria, citizens are more and more divided, amidst conflicts, violence and wars, which he noted is consuming human lives and properties in a scale that is very alarming.

He argued that though there is no doubt that the ruling party inherited a battered system from the now opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2015, the party may not had fared well in confronting the challenges it met on ground.

Like this: Like Loading...