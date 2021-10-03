 PGF DG condemns APC Govs for joining opposition on VAT, zoning against FG

Salihu Lukman, Director General of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), has condemned Lagos State Government and Southern governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for joining the opposition Peoples Democratic Party PDP to drag the party led by the Federal Government to court over the Value Added Tax (VAT) and demanding for power shift to the South.

Lukman, in a statement, “APC and Struggle for New Nigeria,” also said it is wrong for the party leaders to canvas for a Presidential candidate outside members of the party.

Charging the Lagos State Government and the Federal Government to resolve the issue of VAT outside the courts, he said: “The recent partnership between Lagos and Rivers states in relation to the legal dispute on Value Added Tax against the Federal Government is to say the least very disturbing. All party members and leaders should without prejudice to the grievances of Lagos State Government appeal to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to initiate processes of direct engagement with the Federal Government to resolve all issues.

“It is politically scandalous for an APC state to sue an APC Federal Government. Everything taken together – mobilising for power shift outside APC and the legal case between Lagos State and Federal Government – require that our leaders should be open to themselves.”

Frowning at the purported plans to drag the former President Goodluck Jonathan into the APC Presidential race, Lukman said:” It is important that all APC leaders are reminded that the campaign for power shift is about writing or respecting the rules of our party. This should be handled within the structures of the APC. It is belittling for APC leaders who are statutory members of all the relevant structures of the party that are competent to take final decision on the matter to go outside the structures of the party and forge partnership with PDP leaders to compel a decision, one way or the other, on the matter.

“It simply means loss of confidence in the structures of the party, which in this matter couldn’t have been the case. It is therefore important that a strong appeal is made to all APC leaders to develop more confidence to negotiate every matter, including the issue of power shift, within the structures of APC.”

Like this: Like Loading...