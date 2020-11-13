PGF DG condemns opposition to APC membership registration

The Director-General (DG) of the Progressives Governors’ Forum (PGF), Mohammed Salihu Lukman, has condemned the opposition to the All Progressives Congress (APC) membership registration drive being put in place by the Caretaker/ Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee. Lukman in a statement he issued yesterday in Abuja, described the committee’s decision to commence the process of membership registration/verification by the committee as a good gesture that aimed to hand over a new APC to the incoming National Working Committee (NWC).

The DG also regretted that a group of party stakeholders had threatened to drag the committee to court, insisting that they either conduct an elective convention or quit office in December. “Ideally, the brewing debate in APC around membership registration should be healthy.

If anyone is in doubt that APC is a party that accommodates internal debate and contestation, this is the evidence. But this is one contestation that can only survive if party members shy away from engaging these leaders. We will engage this debate with the objective of ensuring that the overarching consideration is the development of our party and our democracy. “The debate must go beyond schemes to subordinate the party under the control or manipulation of anybody.

Like this: Like Loading...