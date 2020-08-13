PGF DG: Electing new APC leaders not solution to crisis

The Director-General of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF), Salihu Lukman, has advised against electing new National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Lukman, in a letter he wrote to the Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee (CEONCPC) Chairman and Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, on the way to pilot the party said it would not solve the crisis in the party. He, however, accused the former Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomole, of frustrating the caretaker committee to ensure that he was retuned as the party’s chairman. The committee, which was inaugurated on June 24, was giving a mandate to conduct national convention by December to usher in new National Working Committee (NWC).
Related Articles
Trump rallies against anti-racism protesters seeking to ‘defame’ heroes
*As Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend, tests positive for coronavirus President Donald Trump on Friday railed against “angry mobs” that tried to tear down statues of Confederate leaders and other historical figures, warning thousands of supporters at Mount Rushmore that protesters were trying to erase U.S. history. On a day when seven U.S. states […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
COVID-19: Doctors mull charging patients for PPEs, other items
C are givers in Federal Government-owned hospitals are torn between charging their patients for Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) or watching them die; as they have not been provided with enough PPEs with which to safely carry out their duties. A consultant in one of the tertiary facilities in Lagos, who confided in Sunday […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
$500m loan: Reps summon ministers over railway contracts
The House of Representatives has invited the Minister of Transportation, Hon. Rotimi Ameachi, his communication and finance counterparts, Dr. Ali Isa Pantani and Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, to provide answers on $500 million loan to be sourced from the Export-Import Bank of China for railway lines in the country. They are also to provide details on […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)