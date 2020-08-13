PGF DG: Electing new APC leaders not solution to crisis

The Director-General of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF), Salihu Lukman, has advised against electing new National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Lukman, in a letter he wrote to the Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee (CEONCPC) Chairman and Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, on the way to pilot the party said it would not solve the crisis in the party. He, however, accused the former Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomole, of frustrating the caretaker committee to ensure that he was retuned as the party’s chairman. The committee, which was inaugurated on June 24, was giving a mandate to conduct national convention by December to usher in new National Working Committee (NWC).

