PGF DG: Electing new APC leaders not solution to crisis

The Director General of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), Salihu Lukman has advised against electing new National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Lukman, in a letter he wrote to the Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee (CEONCPC) chairman and Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni on the way to pilot the party, said it would not solve the crisis in the party.

He, however, accused the former National

Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomole of frustrating the Caretaker Committee to ensure that he is retuned as the party’s chairman.

The Caretaker Committee that was inaugurated in June 24 was given a mandate to conduct a National Convention by December to usher in a new National Working Committee (NWC).

Advising against conduct of National Convention to bring in the new NWC, Lukman said: “There are very important steps that will assist in repositioning the party, so that everything is not reduced to just about electing new leadership. In the unfortunate event that everything is reduced to just electing new leadership, there will be the high probability that the party will gradually snowball into another round of leadership crisis especially as we move towards 2023.”

On what the Committee should focus on, he said: “Encouraging internal debate without intimidating members who hold divergent/dissenting views from those held by leaders. Leaders should be accommodating to criticism;

“Convening a dedicated session of the National Caucus to review the 2019 General Election, including Kogi, Bayelsa elections and now preparations for Edo and Ondo Governorship elections;

“Convening a NEC meeting to consider and approve proposed activities of the Caretaker/Convention Working Committee up to the Extra Ordinary National Convention;

“Commencing processes of Membership Recruitment/Verification, leading to Reformation of Leadership of the party from Wards, Local Government, States to the Extra Ordinary National Convention; and

“Setting up Constitutional Review/Amendment Committee, which should be able to submit proposals for review/amendment of the APC constitution.”

Like this: Like Loading...