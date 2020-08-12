Politics

PGF DG: Electing new APC leaders not solution to crisis

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Comment(0)

The Director General of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), Salihu Lukman has advised against electing new National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Lukman, in a letter he wrote to the Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee (CEONCPC) chairman and Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni on the way to pilot the party, said it would not solve the crisis in the party.
He, however, accused the former National
Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomole of frustrating the Caretaker Committee to ensure that he is retuned as the party’s chairman.
The Caretaker Committee that was inaugurated in June 24 was given a mandate to conduct a National Convention by December to usher in a new National Working Committee (NWC).
Advising against conduct of National Convention to bring in the new NWC, Lukman said: “There are very important steps that will assist in repositioning the party, so that everything is not reduced to just about electing new leadership. In the unfortunate event that everything is reduced to just electing new leadership, there will be the high probability that the party will gradually snowball into another round of leadership crisis especially as we move towards 2023.”
On what the Committee should focus on, he said: “Encouraging internal debate without intimidating members who hold divergent/dissenting views from those held by leaders. Leaders should be accommodating to criticism;
“Convening a dedicated session of the National Caucus to review the 2019 General Election, including Kogi, Bayelsa elections and now preparations for Edo and Ondo Governorship elections;
“Convening a NEC meeting to consider and approve proposed activities of the Caretaker/Convention Working Committee up to the Extra Ordinary National Convention;
“Commencing processes of Membership Recruitment/Verification, leading to Reformation of Leadership of the party from Wards, Local Government, States to the Extra Ordinary National Convention; and
“Setting up Constitutional Review/Amendment Committee, which should be able to submit proposals for review/amendment of the APC constitution.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Politics

Oshiomhole: The road to nowhere

Posted on Author Dele Olowu

Causation is an important conundrum in event analysis. It refers to the idea that every historical development was initiated or caused by events that came before. It also explains the relationship between multiple historical causes and effects raising important distinctions between the long term and proximate.   As a twenty year old in U.I I […]
Politics

Sanwo-Olu didn’t endorse Idimogu as leader, says Igbokwe

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s Special Adviser on Drainages and Water Resources, Mr, Joe Igbokwe, has said he remains the apex leader of Igbo All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State. This is just as he debunked reports that Governor Sanwo-Olu endorsed the lawmaker representing Oshodi/Isolo state constituency II, Hon, Jude Idimogu, as the apex leader of […]
Politics

With Obaseki, PDP’ll win Edo by wide margin –Azegbemi

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Tony Azegbemi is the Chairman of the Edo State Chapter of the People Democratic Party (PDP). In this interview, he speaks about the chances of the PDP in the September 19 governorship election and why the party is better structured to win by a wide margin   How popular is Governor Godwin Obaseki and your […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: