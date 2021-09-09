News

PGF DG: Gumi part of Nigeria’s security problems

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja Comment(0)

For advocating for amnesty for bandits in the North, the Director General of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), Salihu Lukman has caperted the Islamic cleric, Sheik Ahmad Gumi.

Lukman also condemned other leaders criticizing the measures taking by the Federal Government to fight insurgents and other security challenges.

According to him, for the war against insecurity to be won, leaders must collectively agree.

Condemning Gumi, who recently said military operations would not solve banditry but called for amnesty for the bandits as it was given to militants in Niger Delta, Lukman said: “So-called media commentators, religious and other leaders have discredited decisions of government to shut down communication services, markets, etc. in the states where the military operations are taking place. A religious leader has already proclaimed that the military operations against the bandits will fail.

“What a jaundiced view. May be Nigeria should return to the era when hundreds of millions meant for arms procurement to fight insurgency, banditry and other criminality will be diverted and given to religious leaders for prayers. Instead of mobilising security agencies to fight the criminals, resources being deployed to fight insecurity in the country should be given to religious leaders to pray for the bandits to come back to their senses. This is perhaps what Sheikh Ahmad Gumi is preaching when he insists that government should grant amnesty to bandits in the North just the way the administration of late President Umaru Yar’Adua handled Niger Delta militants. Anybody who argue this way is already part of Nigeria’s national security problem. Nigerians need to rise to the challenge of regulating the conduct of so-called leaders, including religious clerics. Being jaundiced makes most of these leaders to be antagonistic to initiatives towards nation building.

“Beyond religious clerics, there are other category of leaders in the country with similarly jaundiced views. Individuals, who in their own rights count as elders and have paid their dues to this country have become very vocal almost virtually against every decision and action of government. Ideally, elders should speak with strong moral voice based on capacity to say more than the ordinary on account of their lived experiences. But when elders speak with the same voice as that of politicians, it weakens their authority and diminish their influence in society. If the weakness of politicians is that they are unable to project a national identity, how different could elders whose mission only seek to entrench divisive politics in the country? The hallmark of being elders should be to bring something completely different from what the political class are offering. In which case, instead of claiming to be speaking as elders, so-called elders who promote Nigeria’s fractured reality should just honestly disclose all their political objectives.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

No sexual assault case ‘ ll be swept under carpet in Ekiti –Fayemi

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju ADO-EKITI

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi has declared that his administration would not leave any stone unturned to ensure perpetrators of sexual assault in the State face wrath of law.   Fayemi reinstated the commitment of his administration in tackling Gender Based Violence (GBV) through strong legal framework, policies and mechanisms that guarantee justice and […]
News

UN, EU initiative tasks FG on person’s living with disabilities

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

A Civil Society Organization (CSO), Women Advocates Research and Documentation Centre (WARDC) has called on CSOs working with marginalized groups in the country to hold public and private sectors to be accountable in dealing with person’s living with disabilities. Speaking at One-Day training for CSOs and marginalized groups on coordination mechanism and social accountability, founding […]
News

Cross River States New Approach to The Fight Against Severe Malnutrition in children Attracts International Attention.

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Governor Ben Ayade’s desire to see his citizens especially young growing kids remain healthy and alive has taken a different format as the State Governor Sen Prof Ben Ayade through his workaholic Health Commissioner Dr Betta Edu has reinstated the governments commitment to ensuring that no child in the State dies of Malnutrition and in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica