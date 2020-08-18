PGF DG: I hold Oshiomole in high esteem

POLS (pix: Salihu Lukman)

…Exempts govs on his comments about party

The Director General of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), Salihu Lukman has reacted to the comments of the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole on him.

Lukman, who spoke in Abuja Tuesday, said he holds the former governor of Edo State in high esteem.

He also said that his comments about party restructuring were personal and not that of any governor.

Oshiomhole on Monday called the DG out, saying he was doing hatchet jobs for some governors of APC who could not confront him.

Speaking to Correspondents at the Aso Villa on Monday, on the allegations of the PGF DG that he (Oshiomhole) wants to come back as APC National Chairman, he said: “You want me to engage in a fight with a pig? If you engage in a fight with a pig, the pig already is stained by its nature and you will wear your white garment, and in my own case, khaki to go and wrestle with a pig? I will not.”

But reacting to Oshiomhole, Lukman said: “You are all aware of the statement attributed to the former National Chairman of APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole. I want to make two brief statements as a rider to what I will call an appeal. The first statement is to say very unequivocally that I hold Comrade Adams Oshiomhole in a very high esteem.

“I respect him, not just as a leader of APC, but as a person I have had very good relationship with him and my relationship with him is special. My relationship with him is not in the way people imagined. The question of agreeing or disagreeing has been part of our relationship. I respect him and I respect every leader of the party.

“My prayer and hope is that our leaders will be able to have the needed large heart to tolerate one another and tolerate all of us because as human beings, God has created us differently. And it is the basis of the test of leadership – to be able to show an open, accommodating disposition to each one of us.”

On his views about the party, he said: “The second statement I want to make is that I grew up in a very complex extended family set up and one of the things it has done in terms of my personal make up is that it imposes on me to be accountable at every point in time.

“When I commit an offence, based on my upbringing in that environment, I never transfer any of my offences to my parents or to any of my senior ones. I was always made to account and where there is the need as part of that accountability for me to be punished, I get punished. Having said that, I am open and ready to account for whatever I had said to the party and the leadership; if in the end the process of accountability requires that I get sanctioned, I will accept and I will remain in this party and continue to contribute in whatever way I can to help the development of the party.

“I account for my offence. Nobody should transfer my offence to any other leader of the party. That is the reason why I said I don’t think it is a matter that we should belabour. I take responsibility and all that I have said, you all have it. It is written in ink. It is not verbal communication that I can dispute. They are written documents.”

