PGF DG: Internal wrangling in APC, bane of governance

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim ABUJA.

The Director-General, Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), Salihu Lukman, has situated the alleged bad governance in the present administration to the internal wrangling in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

 

The DG however proposed a constitutional amendment committee to the Governor Mai-Mala Buni-led Caretaker/ Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee

 

According to him, beyond proposals for constitutional amendment, thereistheurgent needtoconsiderdevelopingproposedcodeof conductforelected and appointed officials of the party as byelaws to regulate conduct of party leaders.

 

Addressing the crisis in APC and how it had affected governance, the PGF DG said: “A major gap created by the current orientation of political parties in Nigeria with perverted political behaviour, which confer prerogative of membershiprecruitmenttopolitical leaders is the barrier that is making it almost impossible forparties, includingtheAPC, to serveasvehiclesforcitizens’ participation.

 

Once APC continue to operate as a closed party, its progressive credentials will remain only a claim of its leaders and anyone who challenged it will be bullied. APC can only be progressiveif itisabletoencourage and promote competition within the party as a prelude to electoral contests.

 

The absence of competitionhasreducedpredominantly, the business of the party not to focus on issues of managing governments based on capacity of party members to contribute to initiatives of governments controlled by the party

