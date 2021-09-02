PGF DG: Ortom’s attack against President Buhari worrisome

The Director-General of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), Salihu Lukman, has described as worrisome the attack of the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, against President Muhammadu Buhari. Lukman, in a statement he issued yesterday in Abuja about the security situation in the country, said: “it is more worrisome when a serving governor could attempt to substantiate allegations of complicity against political leaders, especially President Muhammadu Buhari with arguments about ‘Fulanisation’ and ‘Islamisation’ agenda of the country. What does ‘Fulanisation’ and ‘Islamisation’ of Nigeria mean? “Although it is possible to convert people from other religions to Islam, could anyone who is not a Fulani be conscripted to become Fulani? Maybe it means that every Nigerian will be forced to have a Fulani tribal mark. What will be such a mark? In addition, Fulfulde may become the lingua franca of Nigeria.” The governor of Benue State had consistently stated that President Buhari’s administration was to ‘Fulanise and Islamise’ Nigeria.
Related Articles
US coronavirus cases rise by record 60,565 in single day, deaths increasing
The United States reported at least 60,565 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, a new record increase and the second day in a row infections have risen by at least 60,000, according to a Reuters tally. For a third day in a row, U.S. deaths climbed by more than 800, the highest levels seen […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Buhari: Ethnic, tribal clashes; threat to African unity, stability
President Muhammadu Buhari has said that ethnic and tribal clashes are threats to African unity and stability urging the people to manage their diversities with tolerance and understanding. The President said this on the heels of the ethnic clashes in the South Eastern Region of Salamat, Chad which claimed several lives. According to a […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Osun: Oyetola leads battle against flood fury
The degree of ecstasy and enthusiasm that greets the public appearance of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State is becoming both interesting and thoughtprovoking. Governor Oyetola had commissioned massive dredging of waterways and rivers across the state, and expectedly, he stepped out on a tour to inspect how far the work had gone. It […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)