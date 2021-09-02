News

PGF DG: Ortom’s attack against President Buhari worrisome

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Comment(0)

The Director-General of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), Salihu Lukman, has described as worrisome the attack of the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, against President Muhammadu Buhari. Lukman, in a statement he issued yesterday in Abuja about the security situation in the country, said: “it is more worrisome when a serving governor could attempt to substantiate allegations of complicity against political leaders, especially President Muhammadu Buhari with arguments about ‘Fulanisation’ and ‘Islamisation’ agenda of the country. What does ‘Fulanisation’ and ‘Islamisation’ of Nigeria mean? “Although it is possible to convert people from other religions to Islam, could anyone who is not a Fulani be conscripted to become Fulani? Maybe it means that every Nigerian will be forced to have a Fulani tribal mark. What will be such a mark? In addition, Fulfulde may become the lingua franca of Nigeria.” The governor of Benue State had consistently stated that President Buhari’s administration was to ‘Fulanise and Islamise’ Nigeria.

