News

PGF DG slams labour, health ministers over incessant health sector strikes

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja Comment(0)

The Director General of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), Salihu Lukman has slammed the Minister of Labour and Productivity, Senator Chris Ngige and his counterpart in the Health sector, Osagie Ehanire over the incessant strikes in the health sector.

In the statement decrying the recent strike of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) Sunday, Lukman said: “It is quite frustrating, when political appointees, such as ministers of labour and health are unable to proactively pre-empt strikes of health workers in the country.

“As loyal members of APC, being the governing party, we must appeal to our ministers of labour and health to wake up to their responsibility and end this political embarrassment coming with a huge cost to lives to citizens. Ministers of labour, health and all stakeholders must as a matter of urgency lock themselves in the most qualitative form of negotiations with all workers in the health sector to restore some minimum standards in the sector. This is not simply about negotiating terms and conditions of services of health workers in the country. It is more about creatively ensuring that these are sectors that are essential services sectors with commensurate benefits that are beyond monetary provisions.”

The Director General, however, canvassed for the legal restriction on health workers who are classified as essential workers, just as he called on the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria to restore ethical conducts of all its registered members.

He said: “The frequent strikes by Resident Doctors and health workers generally are unfortunate and avoidable and always lead to preventable deaths of patients in the country.

“Given the cost to human life from strikes by health workers, it is quite alarming that strikes in a sector as important as health would be taking place at all. This is a sector that by every standard should be classified as essential, based on which there should be special legal restrictions regarding labour actions such as strikes. Healthcare, utility services such as electricity and water supply, law enforcement, fire fighting and food services are all categorised both by the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and United Nations (UN) as essential services.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Mask-shunning US Congressman catches COVID-19

Posted on Author Reporter

  The US House of Representatives has ordered all members and staff to wear masks as the nation’s death toll from coronavirus passed 150,000. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi warned anyone who breaks the new rule face being removed from the chamber. She took the decision after Louie Gohmert, a Texas Republican often seen around the […]
News Top Stories

Loan: Chinese firm illegally obtained N5bn waiver –Reps

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The House of Representatives has said it uncovered over N5billion waiver granted to China Harbour on imported construction materials despite the country’s commitment to the repayment of multi-billion dollar loan obtained from China. Speaking during investigative hearing into the audit query issued by the office of the Auditor General of the Federation (oAuGF) against Nigeria […]
News

Inside the Mind of Best-selling Author, Visionary, and Brand Strategist, Richard Buettner

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  “Ever since I was a teenager, I knew having a job that I didn’t like to make money to barely get by was not how I wanted to spend the rest of my life,” Richard Buettner admits. As a self-made millionaire at only 26 years of age, Richard has worked hard to overcome every […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica