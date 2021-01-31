News Top Stories

PGF DG to APC leaders: Help protect Buhari, others’ achievements

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Abuja

The Director General of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governors’ Forum, Salihu Lukman has called on the leaders of the party to help in protecting the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari and other leaders of the APC in office. Lukman made the call yesterday in a statement he issued in Abuja, titled: ‘Nigeria’s volatile politics and the APC report on True Federalism’.

 

According to him, problems associated with ethnic profiling get compounded by problems of injustice and are tearing the country apart but could be addressed by the APC True Federalism report that was submitted years ago.

 

Warning the leaders against the perception of the APC administration, he said: “And if care is not taken, no matter the achievement of our leaders, public recognition of the tenure of our leaders may be dictated by perceptive judgements of poor performance based largely on bad management of ethnic relations.

 

“Therefore, all APC leaders have a responsibility now to protect the achievements of APC leaders and governments, especially the Federal Government and President Buhari. APC leaders need to overcome the current lethargic attitude against initiatives for true federalism or restructuring.”

 

On the ways to address some of the issues, the PFG DG noted that: “Recommended governance reform initiatives contained in the report of the APC Committee on True Federalism present a big window of opportunity for the nation and APC leaders in particular to develop the capacity to manage our volatile politics laden with ethnic and religious influences.

 

“To be able to manage our volatile politics, we need to strengthen our governance institutions. Inability to proceed to initiate processes of strengthening governance institutions in the country as contained in the recommendations of APC Committee on True Federalism will continue to subject our leaders to often unfair accusations of ethnicity based on wrong perceptions.”

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

