PGF DG to APC: Propaganda wouldn’t change realities

The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) Director General, Salihu Lukman has warned the All Progressives Congress (APC) to protect the electoral advantages of the party gained in 2015 and 2019 general elections, stating that propaganda would not change realities on ground.

Lukman, who spoke at the APC Press Corps Annual General Meeting in Abuja, said members prefer to protect leaders’ decision to protecting the electoral advantages of the party.

In a keynote address delivered over the weekend at the presences of the Secretary of the APC Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee, Senator John Udoedehe, Director General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu, the representative of the Senate President and other chieftains of APC, he said leaders have abandoned the party’s manifestoe for electoral contestation.

According to him, not many leaders know the provisions of the party’s manifestoe not to talk of implementing them as this becomes the bane of crisis in the party.

In the keynote address, titled: “Political Contestation in Nigeria: Challenges of Benchmarking Party Manifesto,” he said: “As a party, we invested a lot to develop our manifesto. The gap that emerged since 2015 whereby elected and appointed leaders of governments controlled by our party took our manifesto for granted should be corrected in order to continue to enjoy and sustain the electoral gains of the years past.”

