PGF DG to Buni: Get clearance from Caucus to register Femi Fani-Kayode

Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja

Director General of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) Salihu Lukman has warned the Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) not to register the former Aviation Minister, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode without clearance from the Caucus of the party. He described the likes of Fani-Kayode as a “bad baggage” for the APC.
Fani-Kayode has been a major critic against the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC and other activities of the party.
However, recently he met with the Chairman of the APC Contact and Mobilization Committee and Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello and the the Caretaker Committee Chairman and Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni, which has instigated suspicion of his joining APC.
But reacting to this, thePGF DG said President Muhammadu Buhari will not be favourably disposed to it, adding that  such consideration will be stretching the trust of party members beyond acceptable limits.
In a statement to journalists in Abuja, Lukman recalled Fani-Kayode’s many derogatory statements, including open letters against the President and one of the APC national leaders recently.

