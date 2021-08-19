PGF: PIB assent, Buhari’s democratic dividend

The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) has described President Muhammadu Buhari’s assent to the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) as another democratic dividend to Nigerians. According to PGF, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Buhari should be celebrated for this as the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) could not achieve this for 16 years. The APC governors also said the new PIB presents a convincing credential and commitment of the party to restructure Nigerian economy through democratic process in line with provisions of the 1999 Nigerian Constitution as amended. President Buhari had on Monday assented to the Bill as passed by the National Assembly.

But responding to the development through a statement signed Wednesday in Abuja by its Chairman and Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, the PGF congratulated the President for achieving what he called “important milestone” and pledged the commitment of the forum to support the process of transition to the new era of oil and gas operational and management as provided by the new Petroleum Industry Act 2021.

“After more than two decades of endless national debates and stalemate, there is today a new Petroleum Industry Act in the country, which has provided six months transition for the emergence of a new institutional framework for the operations of the oil and gas industry in the country.

“The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) commends Mr. President for this historic feat of moving the nation forward to a new democratic era of governance and business management of the oil and gas industry. With Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) now unbundled, and in its place three new structures – Nigerian Upstream Regulatory Commission, Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority and Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited – stronger accountability structures, each with a Board drawing representation from stakeholders in the oil and gas industry is instituted.

“The monopoly status of the old NNPC, which vested it with both the powers of regulating the industry as well as extraction and sales of crude oil in both the upstream, midstream and downstream has been abolished. “With the new Act, the task of regulation is vested in the two regulatory bodies created by the law. While extraction and sales of crude will now be undertaken by both the new Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited and other private companies in both the upstream, midstream and downstream, in line with regulatory standards respectively provided by the Nigerian Upstream Regulatory Commission and Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority created by the Act. “In addition, the Act also created a Host Communities Development Trust to be managed by a Board of Trustees.

As provided by the Act, 3% of profits from the operations of oil and gas businesses will be used for the development of the host communities. “It is noteworthy that this is in addition to the existing 13% derivation to oil producing states and funds allocated to the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), which Mr. President has continuously emphasised that all the resources must be put to judicious use for the benefits of the people in the oil producing areas…”

While thanking the leadership of the National Assembly for their tenacity in passing the Bill, Bagudu expressed confidence that democratic engagements based on strategic considerations of legislative proposals in the National Assembly to make or review existing laws, “the Nigerian economy will be fully restructured.

