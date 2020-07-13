News

PGF shops for Obaseki’s replacement

…Uzodinma indicates interest

 

The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has commenced the process of replacing a Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki in the Forum.

 

Obaseki was until his defection to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) last month, the Vice-Chairman of the PGF.

 

He left All Progressives Congress (APC) for PDP, when the APC governorship screening committee disqualified him from contesting the Edo State governorship ticket of the party for the governorship election coming up in September 19.

 

The PGF vacant position is said to be zoned to the South, since the Chairman of the Forum, the Kebbi State Governor, Senator Atiku Bagudu is from the North.

 

Among those, who have shown interest for the position is the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma, according to a source.

 

There are currently six APC governors in the South, with South West having five.

 

The APC controlled states in the South are: Lagos, Ogun, Osun, Ondo, Ekiti and Imo.

 

The governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, is the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF). According to party source, this places Uzodinma in good stead for the position.

 

The South East APC zone, according to another source, have started reaching out to other zones for the candidature of Uzodinma.

 

Uzodinma was made governor early this year through a Supreme Court ruling that nullified the victory of PDP candidate, Chief Emeka Ihedioha, who won the Imo State governorship election last year March.

