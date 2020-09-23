PGF: Tinubu, Okorocha, pillars of progressive governance

The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has described Senator Oluremi Tinubu and former governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha as strong pillars of progressive governance.

The PGF made the description while celebrating the birthday of the two Senators.

While Senator Tinubu, who has just clocked 60 years, represents Lagos Central, Senator Okorocha, who represents Imo west, has cloaked 58.

PGF, in a statement from its Chairman and Governor of Kebbi State, Senator Atiku Bagudu said the duo have contributed immensely to the progressive governance in the country.

Congratulating Okorocha, PGF said: “The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) joins all Nigerians, to celebrate the birthday of Senator Owelle Rochas Okorocha, Orlu zone of Imo State and former Chairman of the PGF on his 58th birthday. We celebrate this special occasion with you and your entire family.

“We in particular wish to acknowledge and commend your leadership, vision and commitment to a united prosperous Nigeria. Under the leadership of our party, APC, we acknowledge your contributions to our team of Progressive Governors as a founding member of the Forum and Chairman between November 2013 – May 2019. We also recognise your insightful and resolute inputs to the processes of managing legislation at the Senate Chamber.”

On Senator Tinubu, the Chairman said: “The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) joins all Nigerians, to celebrate the birthday of Senator Oluremi Tinubu on her 60th birthday. We celebrate with her, our leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and her entire family on this special occasion.

“We acknowledge her contributions to our democratic struggles through her insightful inputs to the processes of party formation and party building as well as within the Senate Chamber. She certainly represents a unifying and rallying point for all.”

