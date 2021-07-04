PGF to strengthen security management in states

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has resolved to strengthen security management in its controlled states.

The Secretaries of the APC controlled states government also canvassed for regular processes of information sharing to facilitate synergy of initiatives and proactive responses.

In a communique after their 12th Quarterly Meeting titled, “Setting Enabling Framework for Implementation of PGF Policy Briefs”, held in Nasarawa and signed by Muhammad Ubandoma Aliyu, SGS Nasarawa State and Salihu Lukman, Director General Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), the states agreed to prioritise adequate support for working nursing mothers, including the adoption of six months maternity leave for nursing mothers to enhance Exclusive Breast Feeding (EBF).

