Politics

PGF welcomes Zamfara gov. into fold

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, Comment(0)

…says Buni has raised political mobilization

While the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is demanding for the sack of the governor of Zamfara State, Hon. Bello Matawalle by the court for defecting to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) has welcomed the governor into its fold.

The PGF also commended the Yobe State Governor and Chairman of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni for raising the standard of political mobilization in the country.

Since Buni took over as the Chairman of APC three sitting governors of the opposition PDP have defected to APC.

The governors are: Dave Umahi (Ebony State), Ben Ayade (Cross River) and Bello Matawalle (Zamfara).

Welcoming the Zamfara State governor into the PGF fold, the Chairman of the PGF and Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Bagudu said: “The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) welcomes Hon. Bello Muhammad Matawalle, Governor of Zamfara State to the All Progressives Congress (APC). Together with all leaders and members, we welcome this eminent Nigerian to our great party. The decision of Hon. Matawalle to join the APC is yet again an affirmation of our party’s capacity to mobilise all patriotic citizens to join the APC, consistent with the vision of our founding fathers to ensure that the APC is a platform that unites all Nigerians. The coming of Hon. Matawalle to the APC strengthens the process of membership and leadership recruitment at all levels.”

Similarly, the PGF commended the leadership style of President Muhammadu Buhari, as they said: “Once again, we celebrate our leader, President Muhammadu Buhari, whose exceptional political virtues, and fair dispositions makes our party, APC, attractive to all patriotic Nigerians. These sterling attributes of Mr. President will continue to promote our party to serve as the main source of our electoral advantage. Progressive Governors will continue to support Mr. President to build our party, APC, as a strong and democratic political party in the country.”

Our Reporters

