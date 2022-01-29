Back Page Columnist

PHARAOHS SEEK SALAH SHOW TO END LIONS’ RUN

Mohamed Salah arrived at the ongoing African Cup of Nations as the continent’s best player but the Liverpool star has yet to sparkle despite helping his side to the quarterfinal of the tournament. However the Pharaohs will still count on his magic to steer past neighbors Morocco to book their place in the last four when the two sides clash on Sunday in Yaounde. Salah had been in incredible form prior to the tournament; he is even considered as the best player in the world at the moment following his stellar showing for Liverpool for whom he had scored 23 goals in 26 matches across all competitions.

He proved he was in the mood for AFCON when he signed off with a sublime strike in Reds’ 2-2 draw with Chelsea before he made the trip to Cameroon and everyone had expected him to light up the tournament in a similar fashion. The forward is yet to do so after managing just one goal in his team’s last four matches.

His strike against Guinea Bissau has been the solitary effort in front of the goal but it is hard to criticise him given the all-round work he has put in to get his side to this level. He is their talisman no doubt, and it is understandable to see all the balls being passed to him with other players failing to take the initiative. The success of a player is often determined by the supporting cast in the team and there is no way anyone can compare the quality of players that surrounds him within the Pharaohs ranks with what he has got at Liverpool.

He has always been the one carrying the burden of the country since he made his debut in 2017 AFCON; he is responsible for about 60 percent of the goals the country has scored in the last three editions of the tournament with four goals and two assists in 10 strikes recorded within the period. It is not hard to see the reason the Pharaohs have not been pulling the trees in the competition because their talisman is yet to light up Cameroon. This showdown between North African giants stands out as the highlight of the four quarter-finals with Morocco holding a 3-2 lead from previous Cup of Nations tournament clashes.

Egypt showed the defensive solidity the country is famed for when holding a star-studded Ivory Coast attack goalless in the round of 16 before winning on penalties but the team’s fans will like to see Salah start scoring goals. He knows the pressure is mounting on him to start delivering those goals but he warned that it is better to talk about the team instead of an individual player.

“If you love Egypt and the Egyptian national team, you should support the team and not a specific player. You harm the player and make him feel that he’s more important than the team, and this is not true. There is no player more important than the team, whether it’s me or anyone else. “Also, my message to people in the TV studios is that I hope you can talk about the entire team and not one or two individuals. I don’t follow these shows, but some follow and are affected by them. “Keep supporting the team until the end of the tournament and then talk about each player.”

 

