P’Harcourt, Asaba set for Special UCL experience

Premium beer brand  Heineken will be  adding more glamour as the first set of quarter-finalists emerge on Tuesday and Wednesday nights in this season’s UEFA Champions League with a mixture of live football matches and entertainment.

 

In the Garden City, popular acts like Sheye Banks, DJ Big N and Ajebo Hustlers will be on the ground at Herbert Macaulay Road, Amadi, Port Harcourt to thrill fans and loyal Heineken customers when Liverpool hosts Inter Milan at Anfield. Former champions, Bayern Munich will also play host to FC Salzburg whom they forced to a 1-1 score line in the first leg.

 

The next day, Asaba will come alive with Badboy Timz, VJ Adams, DJ Alonso, Harry Song and Shody the Turn Up King at the Golden Tulip Hotel for what promises to be an unforgettable experience during the match in which former Champion, Real Madrid attempt to overturn the lone goal loss to Paris Saint Germain.

 

The same night, fans will watch Manchester City roll over Sporting CP whom they trashed in the first leg 5-0. Heineken, the official partner of the world’s most prestigious club football competition in past 27 years has over the years given fans the opportunity to enjoy the Champions League in an unmatched manner.

 

