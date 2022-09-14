News

P’Harcourt Refinery to resume production in Dec – Sylva

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja Comment(0)

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva has promised that the old Port Harcourt Refinery undergoing rehabilitation will begin operations in December.

The former Bayelsa State governor made the pledge on Wednesday when briefing State House correspondents after the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

He also said work on the compressed natural gas (CNG) is still on.

Sylva said: “The rehabilitation of the refineries is ongoing. As we said earlier, the old refinery in Port Harcourt, which is about 60,000 barrels per day capacity, will be functional by December. Of course, we still have some time in the contracting time to conclude the rest of the Port Harcourt refineries. Work on the Kaduna and Warri refineries are also progressing very well. We will soon be embarking on an inspection visit.”

Speaking on the CNG, he said progress was being made on the project by the government.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Register with CPN or risk sanction, FG warns info tech professionals

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Federal Government has directed individuals and corporate organisations who were into any form of Information Technology practice to register with the Computer Professionals Registration Council of Nigeria (CPN) or risk sanction. Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, who gave the directive at the formal inauguration of the 2021-2023 Council of CPN yesterday in Abuja, […]
News

PDP must get zoning right to salvage Nigeria, says Bode George

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Deputy National Chairman, Chief Bode George yesterday said while zoning is not part of the constitution of Nigeria, it is a workable arrangement which has sustained the party in the past 23 years. George, who spoke in Lagos, also declared that he has no interest in contesting the chairmanship of […]
News Top Stories

ASUU: FG has done nothing to warrant suspension of strike

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

Any hope of early suspension of the six-monthold indefinite nationwide strike by university lecturers under the auspices of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) since February 14, was further dashed on Monday. This was as ASUU National President, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, who foreclosed an early end to the strike, insisted that the strike is […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica