P’Harcourt Refinery to resume production in Dec – Sylva

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva has promised that the old Port Harcourt Refinery undergoing rehabilitation will begin operations in December.

The former Bayelsa State governor made the pledge on Wednesday when briefing State House correspondents after the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

He also said work on the compressed natural gas (CNG) is still on.

Sylva said: “The rehabilitation of the refineries is ongoing. As we said earlier, the old refinery in Port Harcourt, which is about 60,000 barrels per day capacity, will be functional by December. Of course, we still have some time in the contracting time to conclude the rest of the Port Harcourt refineries. Work on the Kaduna and Warri refineries are also progressing very well. We will soon be embarking on an inspection visit.”

Speaking on the CNG, he said progress was being made on the project by the government.

