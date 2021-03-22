News

P’Harcourt Refinery will work within 18 months  – FG

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Federal Government has reiterated its commitment to completing the rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt Refinery, saying it would be functional within 18 months.
“Port Harcourt Refinery will work, and certainly within the next 18 months,” the Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva said in an interview aired on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics.
The former governor of Bayelsa State equally added that the Nigerian government also plans to rehabilitate other refineries in the country, stressing that the move is not a waste of funds as believed in some quarters.
“There are plans to also fix the Warri Refinery and Kaduna Refinery and then we would get all those staff to work,” he added.
The Nigerian government had on March 17 approved $1.5 billion for the rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt Refinery, an amount which many had described as too much for the project.
But speaking during the interview, the minster debunked insinuations that the rehabilitation could have taken less than N500m.
“You see, Nigerians like to bandy figures,” Sylva stated. ” I can tell you, that that cannot be true. We are talking with the professionals.”
While many including members of the opposition have raised eyebrows over the funding for the project, with fears that borrowing for the rehabilitation would future mortgage the country’s future, he said borrowing will only form a part of the project.
“Let me tell you how this rehabilitation is going to be funded; it is not going to be all debts, we are not going to borrow all the monies that are going into the rehabilitation (project),” he added.
“Some of the money will come from NNPC’s internally generated revenue – from NPDC, some of it will come from the Federal appropriation, and just a little fraction will come from the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank).”
No Hallelujah Yet
The governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike had following the approval of the renovation project, said he is not excited over the development but admitted that if completed, it would boost economic activities in the oil-rich state.
“If the refinery is going to work, it will improve a lot of economic activities, there will be employment for the people of the state,” Wike added.
“We will be happy but I am saying that we have had these promises and promises and nothing has happened. So, I don’t want to begin to say hallelujah. Let us wait and see what will happen based on the approval and the statement made by the minister of state, petroleum. We will hold him accountable for it.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Lawyers kick against deregistration

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

However, some senior lawyers flayed the Federal Government for deregistering some of the frontline socio-cultural groups in the country over alleged security concerns.   In separate telephone interviews with Sunday Telegraph, the lawyers said government’s action in deregistering Ohanaeze General Assembly, Arewa Consultative Forum, among others, was an infringement on members’ constitutionally guaranteed right to […]
News

Lagos to tackle environmental degradation with THEMES agenda

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

In a bid to effectively tackle environmental degradation and other challenges confronting the environment in the state, the Lagos State government and experts have called for increased awareness among residents in order to protect the environment. Speaking at a virtual Mandatory MasterClass for LASEPA Accredited Environmental Consultants, the agency’s General Manager, Dr Dolapo Fasawe, said […]
News

Report: Israel attacks several bases across Syria

Posted on Author Reporter

Two soldiers killed in attacks with targeted bases believed to have a strong presence of Iranian-backed militias. The Syrian army says it has responded to Israeli attacks on southern, central and eastern Syria in which two soldiers were killed in what military defectors and intelligence sources said was a wave of raids that targeted Iranian […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica