Pharma coy, Biomedical deworms 400,000 children to touch lives

The Biomedical Limited, a pharmaceutical industry known for the production of intra-venous fluids in Nigeria, said it would conduct a massive deworming exercise of 400,000 children across schools in states of the federation. The Chairman of Biomedical Limited, Hon. Idowu Obasa disclosed this during a media briefing in Lagos yesterday to mark the 40th Anniversary of the company. According to him, the deworming of the pupils across the country was the company’s corporate social responsibility effort to mark the milestone.

He said: “On Friday, August 27, 2021 at Ilorin, Kwara State, we shall formally launch our ultra-modern syrup factory and present our syrups to the market. Similarly, we shall launch the deworming exercise which will take us round the country.” Obasa said the company chose to deworm children so as to touch as many lives as possible.

While saluting the courage of the original visionary of the company, Dr. Farouk Abdulazeez, without whose dogged determination the company would not be talking about 40 years anniversary today, Obasa said, “In all its years of existence, Biomedical had focused upon infusion production, but in this 40th year, the company is breaking out into other products. “First the syrup factory recently completed has started putting syrups in the market.

We consider this a milestone.” In addition, the chairman of Biomedical Limited called on the Federal Government to give special considerations to pharmaceutical industries such as the type of concessions given to them during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

He reasoned that being a heavily import-dependent country, pharmaceutical companies need to be given special foreign exchange rate, access to ‘forex’ as well as special privileges to clear their imported products with a view to remove several encumbrances clogging the clearing of products at the wharf. According to him, “Sometimes, the company reduced two shifts to one because containers are locked up at the wharf. This throws our plan into some kind of jeopardy. Definitely, we have to whether the storm but we are handicapped by lack of funding.

“This is not encouraging because it doesn’t allow us to deliver our products at the cheapest possible prices which we would have loved to. “We have to sail with the tide and it is a tough economic environment, but the main reason for that is the forex; forex is expensive, forex is not available.” He however reasoned that he expected that the government should protect pharmaceutical industry because by protecting this industry, the government is protecting the populace. “It shouldn’t treat pharmaceutical industry the way it treats other industries.”

