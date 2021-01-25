Business

Pharma firm names MD

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comment(0)

Advantage Health Africa (AHA) has appointed Michael Heavens as managing director of Advantage Pharmaceuticals Limited in Nigeria (APLN).

 

In this role, the company said in a statement that he would pilot the company’s goal of providing access to genuine and affordable drugs through manufacture and distribution.

 

Heavens would serve as the pioneering lead of the venture, with his expertise in pharmaceutical sales and marketing accumulated in several leading indigenous pharmaceutical companies in almost two decades.

 

He has expertise in understanding the demand and supply rhythms of the Nigerian market, with vast knowledge in warehousing and supply chain management, essential medicines, product launch and marketing.

 

Having been certified and a recipient of several awards in his career, he is set to achieve unprecedented success in this arena

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

CBN PMI: Manufacturing contraction eases in July

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) latest Purchasing Managers’ Index survey report shows that the country’s manufacturing sector contracted at a slower pace in July due to the uptick in economic activity, occasioned by the partial lifting of coronavirus lockdown restrictions. The report, which was posted on the apex bank’s website yesterday, shows that the […]
Business

Top brokers sustain dominance with N527.36bn shares

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

DOMINANCE Ten brokers still control more than 60 per cent of total value of transactions in the nation’s bourse amid 250 players   T en leading stockbroking firms in the Nigerian capital market ended the first five months of the year 2020 with an exchange of 35.257 billion shares worth N527.365 billion.     Statistics […]
Business

FBN Holdings tasks investors on strong fundametal firms

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

FBN Holdings (FBNH) Plc has stressed the need for retail investors to invest in companies with strong fundamentals, sustainable growth and profitability to ensure enhanced returns on investment. Mr Tolulope Olugbenro Oluwole, FBNH Head, InvestorRelations, statedthis at the Capital Market Correspondents Association of Nigeria (CAMCAN) virtual forum on Wednesday in Lagos. Oluwole urged retail in- […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica