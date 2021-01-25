Pharma firm names MD

Advantage Health Africa (AHA) has appointed Michael Heavens as managing director of Advantage Pharmaceuticals Limited in Nigeria (APLN).

In this role, the company said in a statement that he would pilot the company’s goal of providing access to genuine and affordable drugs through manufacture and distribution.

Heavens would serve as the pioneering lead of the venture, with his expertise in pharmaceutical sales and marketing accumulated in several leading indigenous pharmaceutical companies in almost two decades.

He has expertise in understanding the demand and supply rhythms of the Nigerian market, with vast knowledge in warehousing and supply chain management, essential medicines, product launch and marketing.

Having been certified and a recipient of several awards in his career, he is set to achieve unprecedented success in this arena

