Pharma tech provider strengthens management

Medsaf, Africa’s premier pharmaceutical technology provider of genuine and authentic medications, announced the strengthening of its management team with three new appointments of Joao Pinheiro, Obinna Ajeroh and Kenny Oriola who have respectively been named as Chief Technology Officer, Business Development Director and Head of Operations of Medsaf. All three newly appointed executives will join Medsaf with immediate effect. Through proprietary technology, data analytics and quality control, Medsaf combats the proliferation of fake medicines by increasing access, affordability and quality of medications dispensed to Africans.

In pursuit of this strategy, Medsaf has seen tremendous growth since it launched in 2017, experiencing an average yearly growth rate of 150 per cent, growing over 500 per cent in 2021 alone. The company has raised $2.7 million since inception from investors such as Lateral Capital, Samurai Incubate, Seedstars, Musha Ventures, Spark, Yvonne Wassenaar, Proparco, and Stonks. With regional growth plans to expand beyond Nigeria into Kenya and West Africa, Medsaf currently offers a range of products and services designed to improve patient care.

Aligned with its ambitious growth and expansion plan for 2022, Medsaf is strengthening the management team by expanding the company’s executive capabilities. Vivian Nwakah, Co-founder & Chief Executive Officer of Medsaf said: ‘’Medsaf has positioned itself as a solution- provider to one of the most challenging issues in the healthcare space in Africa, gaining access to genuine and authentic medication. We are of a new breed of startups, on the edge of fintech and healthtech.

 

