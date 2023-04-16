Pharma West Africa appoints chairman

Nigeria’s new international trade event for medicines, Pharma West Africa, has appointed Ahmed Yakasai to chair its inaugural conference. Yakasai, a former president and fellow of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), will head the team developing the conference alongside the Pharma West Africa Exhibition, running from October 4 to 6 in Lagos. Yakasai’s experience as a pharmacist, academic and businessman includes more than 40 years’ experience of regulatory affairs. Also, business roles include being a founder and chairman of the Safe Medicines Foundation, board member of Clearline HMO and SFH Access, and chairman of Evans Baroque Pharma Limited. He is involved in pharmacist education. High-level local and international speakers from the pharmaceutical industry, leading pharmacists and other health professionals would also discuss the conference’s theme of ‘New Frontiers in Pharma: Equitable Healthcare and Business Success.’