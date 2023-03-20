Business

Pharmaceutical firm picks acting MD

Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals Plc has appointed Pharm. Gerald Ijeoma Oputa as acting managing director/chief executive officer. The Company Secretary, Florence Onyenekwe, said in a statement that the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) had been notified of the appointment through a public disclosure. Also, she added that the appointment followed the retirement of Pharm. Mathew Obi Azoji as managing director, who was asked to embark on a three-month terminal leave. Oputa, who is currently the executive director of sales and marketing at the company, joined the Neimeth on April 1, 2022. He obtained a degree in pharmacy from University of Jos and Master in Business Administration (MBA) from the Lagos State University. He is a member of the Pharmaceutical Society of. Nigeria (PSN) and the National Association of Industrial Pharmacists (NAIP).

