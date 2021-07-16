News

Pharmacist Council seals 340 premises, stores in Edo

The Pharmacist Council of Nigeria (PCN) has sealed 340 premises and stores in Edo State over noncompliance with guidelines on distribution of patent medicine. The PCN’s Director of Enforcement, Stephen Esumobi, who stood in for the Registrar, Elijah Mohammed, at a press parley in Benin, said that 256 patent medicines vendors’ shops and 84 pharmacies were sealed. He also stated that 22 compliance directives were issued to premises for various offences ranging from poor sanitary condition, poor documentation to non-display of premises and pharmacist annual licences.

He said this was the first phase of activities of the PCN put in place to streamline the drug distribution system and improve the level of pharmaceutical service to the people of the state. He stated: “I must tell you that 256 patent medicines vendors’ shops and 84 pharmacies were sealed in Edo. “The actions we have carried out were not meant to punish operators of these medicine stores and pharmacies, but to ensure they comply with the rules guiding the distribution of drugs.

