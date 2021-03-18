Pharmacists caution against using Ivermectin in preventing COVID-19

Pharmacists under the auspices of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) have warned Nigerians to desist from using Ivermectin as a prophylaxis in preventing COVID-19. The President of PSN, Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa who made the call recently, said the repeated responses and caution from pharmacists on the use of Ivermectin for that purpose, was based on the knowledge of pharmacists about the drug.

He spoke recently during a media briefing on The Rollout of COVID-19 vaccines in Nigeria. According to Ohuabunwa, who was represented at the briefing by Ijeoma Okey-Ewurum, the publicity secretary of PSN, Ivermectin is not a new drug but it’s a safe drug that has been around. Ivermectin is a medication used to treat many types of parasite infestations. In humans, this includes head lice, scabies, river blindness, strongyloidiasis, trichuriasis, ascariasis, and lymphatic filariasis.

In veterinary medicine, it is also used to prevent and treat heartworm and acariasis, among other indications. The president of PSN said, “What we are worried about is the protocol that is being proposed for using it as a prophylaxis to prevent COVID-19.

“The one that was put forward as curative is beyond what human beings can tolerate today and that is why pharmacists have continued to scream it at every point because we are the custodian of drugs and we understand the chemistry of these drugs. “We know what the drug does.

Every other person, no matter the impetus of that person in the health care corridors only sees the white peels; pharmacists will see the chemistry. “Once you bring it out we are thinking about the chemistry. We are thinking about the pharmaco- kinetics and the dynamics of what happens when this gets into the body. And then, we are looking at the long-term effects; that is what we are talking about because as at today there is no finished line.” Ohuabunwa said although Ivermectin is being touted as a prophylaxis for preventing COVID- 19, there is nothing established yet showing that this drug could achieve that purpose. He said, “Some trials have happened to see that when infected persons were placed on Iver mectin, maybe the recovery period was shorter but that has not been reproduced in every soil including in Nigeria.

“We have not done extensive research/ trial in our environment and understand also that COVID-19 is a viral infection which if you treat it it takes two weeks. If you don’t treat it, it takes a fortnight. So, persons may, if the immunity system is working, can even recover on their own.” Consequently, Ohuabunwa reasoned that until we do carry out that research on our environment, as pharmacists we do not encourage people going and acquiring Ivermectin to take because right now it’s been said: take every week; some say take every two weeks.

There is no agreement as of today in terms of what should be, how long this drug should be taken and the level of cover it gives, to what extent the person is covered after he has taken it for a period of one or two weeks.” Also considering that the first instance for this medication was proposed is a very short term therapy of what people take for two days in a period of a year or two and now suddenly we are now going to be encountering it every week. That is why pharmacists are insisting that we must have empirical proof before we can say yes to the use of this medication to prevent COVID-19. “So, caution should be excised,” added the president of PSN.

