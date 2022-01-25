Education

Pharmacists Council inducts 79 UNIJOS students

Posted on Author Musa Pam JOS Comment(0)

No fewer than 79 student Pharmacists of the University of Jos (UNIJOS) have been inducted into Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN) as a prerequisite to practice in the profession.

 

A female student, Haruna Abigail Awadzi, led the pack as the ‘Best Graduating Student’ for the 2019/2020 academic session with a CGPA of 4.21 points.

 

The PCN Registrar, Dr. Nurudeen Mohammed, who administered the Council’s oath on the inductees, urged them to acquaint themselves with the code of conduct of the profession. Mohammed, who was represented by the Abuja Zonal Director of PCN, Mr. Peter Iliya, added that “the council frowns at any misconduct from professionals.”

 

He said: “As pharmacists, you are expected to get yourselves acquainted with the code of professional ethics, which prescribes your professional and moral responsibility to patients, colleagues, other health professionals, your employers and the general public.

 

“Strict compliance to the code of ethics is indispensable for the practice of the pharmacy profession.

 

The Council frowns at professional misconduct in its entirety, and hence any form of misconduct by any pharmacist will not be tolerated.

 

Always bear in mind to do all in your power to uphold the ethics of the profession.” He, however, called on the inductees to support the government’s efforts toward ending the spread of COVID-19 and other diseases and pandemic in the country.

 

Meanwhile, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Tanko Ishaya, congratulated the inductees for the feat achieved, saying that the induction was part of the institution’s contribution to healthcare delivery in the country.

 

Ishaya, who was represented by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration), Prof. Gray Ejikeme, therefore, pledged that the university would continue to provide an enabling environment for quality teaching and learning in order to contribute meaningfully to manpower development in the country.

 

The Vice-Chancellor also expressed optimism that the inductees had received quality training that would enable them to tackle the myriad of challenges facing pharmacy practice in Nigeria.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Education

Schools’ resumption: Lion Quest trains teachers on social emotional learning 

Posted on Author Reporter

  Ifeoma Ononye As schools resume across Nigeria after the pandemic lockdown, Lion Quest team, has commenced training of teachers on best ways to better manage pupils. According to the National Coordinator of Lion Quest programme in Nigeria, Lion Kola Oyekanmi, Lion Quest is a youth development program that emphasizes the use of social emotional learning strategies in developing […]
Education

MAPOLY emerges best in software development

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

The management and students of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta, Ogun State are still savouring the emergence of the institution as the Best in Software Development Programme, at the just concluded 11th Information Technology (IT) Development contest held at the Crescent University, Abeokuta.   This is as another student of the state polytechnic, named after the […]
Education

Sexual abuse: Female students vow to  prosecute, jail randy lecturers

Posted on Author Reporter

  Adewumi Ademiju, Ado -Ekiti In  a bid to tackle recurrent incidents  of sexual harassment faced by some students of higher institutions in the country, the National Female Students Association of Nigeria (NFSAN), has threatened to prosecute and imprison any lecturer found guilty of sexual harassment against their colleagues across the country. Addressing journalists in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica