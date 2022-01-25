Pharmacists Council inducts 79 UNIJOS students

No fewer than 79 student Pharmacists of the University of Jos (UNIJOS) have been inducted into Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN) as a prerequisite to practice in the profession.

A female student, Haruna Abigail Awadzi, led the pack as the ‘Best Graduating Student’ for the 2019/2020 academic session with a CGPA of 4.21 points.

The PCN Registrar, Dr. Nurudeen Mohammed, who administered the Council’s oath on the inductees, urged them to acquaint themselves with the code of conduct of the profession. Mohammed, who was represented by the Abuja Zonal Director of PCN, Mr. Peter Iliya, added that “the council frowns at any misconduct from professionals.”

He said: “As pharmacists, you are expected to get yourselves acquainted with the code of professional ethics, which prescribes your professional and moral responsibility to patients, colleagues, other health professionals, your employers and the general public.

“Strict compliance to the code of ethics is indispensable for the practice of the pharmacy profession.

The Council frowns at professional misconduct in its entirety, and hence any form of misconduct by any pharmacist will not be tolerated.

Always bear in mind to do all in your power to uphold the ethics of the profession.” He, however, called on the inductees to support the government’s efforts toward ending the spread of COVID-19 and other diseases and pandemic in the country.

Meanwhile, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Tanko Ishaya, congratulated the inductees for the feat achieved, saying that the induction was part of the institution’s contribution to healthcare delivery in the country.

Ishaya, who was represented by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration), Prof. Gray Ejikeme, therefore, pledged that the university would continue to provide an enabling environment for quality teaching and learning in order to contribute meaningfully to manpower development in the country.

The Vice-Chancellor also expressed optimism that the inductees had received quality training that would enable them to tackle the myriad of challenges facing pharmacy practice in Nigeria.

