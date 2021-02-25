Pharmacists endorse COVID-19 vaccines as safe

The Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) has declared that given the scientific evidence available at its disposal as well as professional competences in the science and technology of vaccines formulation protocol, that COVID-19 vaccines are safe for Nigerians.

They also regretted that even with the availability of funds and infrastructure, Nigeria cannot produce vaccines due to the nonpassage of the Pharmacy Bill into law. Addressing a press conference on the Rollout of COVID- 19 Vaccines in Lagos, the President of the Society, Pharm Sam Ohuabunwa, called for caution in the use of Ivermectin in the treatment of COVID-19. Ohuabunwa, who dismissed various conspiracy theories against the vaccines, urged Nigerians to accept the vaccines when they become available.

“With our avowed responsibility to diligently nest medication safety of Nigerians, we make bold to say that the vaccines are safe and should be accepted when they become available to us. “Vaccination has remained a veritable tool for disease prevention, control and possible elimination. For example, Nigeria, in August 2020 eradicated polio through effective vaccination.”

