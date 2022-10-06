Pharmacists may occupy Lagos House over stagnated circular on consultant status

Pharmacists under the auspices of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) have given the Lagos State Government a few weeks to address the issue of stagnated Circular On Consultant Status For Pharmacists in Lagos. The Chairman, PSN in Lagos State, Gbolagade Iyiola made the call during the Scientific Week of the PSN, Lagos State Branch, which was held in Lagos last week.

The 2022 Scientific Week affords Lagos PSN the privilege to share perspectives on developments in the Pharma space including Circular on Consultant Status for Pharmacists in Lagos State Government; the Establishment of Faculty of Pharmacy in (LASU); and Pharmacy Council of Nigeria Act 2022. Iyiola however said if the state Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu failed to meet set timeline to redress the clamours of pharmacists and Medical Laboratory Scientists whose professional matters of interest were on the table, the Lagos PSN will seek full intervention of relevant unions and professional groups which may culminate in the occupying Lagos and its Government House like its partners successfully did in the past in Imo, Abia, Enugu and Rivers. According to Iyiola, extending the occupation to some other states cannot be ruled out if this happens.

“I do hope credible leaders in Lagos State will advise Sano-Olu before the sun sets on this matter,” he stressed. Recall that the journey to attaining Consultant Cadre for Pharmacists has been tortuous in Nigeria. In 2018, the Ambode administration in Lagos State had approved the Consultant Cadre for Pharmacists after some negotiations at the heat of the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU)/ Assembly of Healthcare Professional Associations (AHPA) strike of that season. The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) and the Dr. Jide Idris led Ministry of Health in Lagos however truncated the approval because the erst-while Health Minister Prof. Isaac Adewole informed the Lagos State Government that the Federal Government had not approved Consultant Cadre at Federal level.

The PSN, Lagos State Branch in alignment with Nigeria Union of Allied Health Professionals (NUAHP), Lagos had liaised with JOHESU at the national level to get the Lagos State Government to do the needful and this culminated in a PSN, the Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists (AMLSN), NUAHP and Lagos State Government negotiation in February 2022. This development was amplified with a JOHESU/ AHPA leadership communication via a memo on March 14, 2022 to the Sanwo- Olu led government.

“Sadly, the Lagos State Government has not acknowledged let alone redress the fundamental distortions in that memo submitted over six months ago” concerning the matter. The Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU)/ Assembly of Healthcare Professional Associations (AHPA) have again sent a reminder to the Lagos State Government while the PSN (Lagos State Branch) has also recently inundated Sanwo-Olu of some pharmaceutical matters in the last few days.

The Lagos PSN has however rejected the inclination to send a government team dominated by physicians to dialogue with non-physicians cadre health workers during discussions to resolve outstanding issues, saying the experience has always been an outright sabotage of concept notes in evolutionary modernity for skill acquisition by physicians. “For the Nigerian physician, he must continue on a path of developmental growth while all others must stagnate,” Iyiola noted.

According to Iyiola, today, the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation is documenting the scheme of service of various cadres in the civil service. For the profession of Pharmacy, expectedly, the new entry point will be based on a six- year training programme for PharmD holders and terminal stages grounded in the implementation of Consultant status which is already activated in some of the Federal Health Institutions (FHIs).

Similarly, the Lagos PSN has called on the Lagos State Government to ensure that the newly approved Faculty of Pharmacy in Lagos State University (LASU) enjoys a fully autonomous status. The call for full autonomy for the Faculty of Pharmacy in LASU became necessary after a quick check around the nation confirmed that all recognised 20 faculties in the institution are autonomous and not aligned or subsumed in marriages of inconveniences with any other structure of a calling in the health profession. “In more contemporary times, our new School of Pharmacy enjoys collegiate statutes, while the heads are designated provosts,” said Iyiola. “We congratulate Governor Sanwo-Olu and encourage him to normalise the complications around the new pharmacy school, so that it can enjoy take-off,” he added.

