Pharmacists task NASS health reforms

The Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) has called for comprehensive health reforms to radically change the unfruitful and draconian structure imposed by the obnoxious University Teaching Hospital Decree 10 of 1985. In his address at the 2021 Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the PSN, Lagos State Branch, the Chairman of Lagos PSN, Gbolagade Iyiola said his position has been canvassed by change agents led by the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU)/Assembly of Health Professionals Association (AHPA) at a Public Hearing under the auspices of the House Committee on Healthcare Services.

To this end, the Lagos PSN has therefore urged the National Assembly (NASS) to ensure that only post-graduates and professionals with 15 years hospital-based practice are appointed as Chief Executives (CEOs) of Federal Medical Centres (FMC ) and Federal Teaching Hospitals (FTH). According to the pharmacists, the CEOs should alternatively possess a postgraduate in administration and management.

Iyiola enjoined NASS to pass into law the stipulated qualifications for the FMC’s CEO among other recommendations contained in the FMC and FTH Bill. The Lagos PSN boss noted that this is one of the steps to resolve lingering disagreements among healthcare workers and reform the sector. The Lagos PSN boss , “On this historic day which signposts the 2021 landmark AGM, Pharmacists under the aegis of PSN Lagos State Branch make bold to call on the National Assembly to catalyse the below reflected provisions in the emerging Federal Medical Centre (FMC) and Federal Teaching Hospital (FTH) Bill.

“Every FMC and FTH must have a Chief Executive who shall be a Healthcare Professional with a postgraduate specialty in Administration/ Management or a seasoned Administrator/Manager of cognate experience provided they have at least fifteen years’ experience in Hospital based practice. “This address is tailored to prescribe some remedies to the Federal Government against the background of an unending cycle of delinquencies which pervades our Health Sector.

“Our critical appraisal will focus on two contemporary subject matters; The Federal Medical Centre Bill and Quest for Compelling Health Reforms.” The Lagos PSN also asked NASS to reverse what it described as “unenviable status-quo of having eight permanent slots reserved for medical practitioners in a board structure of 13 members.”

