Pharmacists to NASS: Reform Bills on Federal Teaching Hospitals, others

The Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) has called for comprehensive health reforms to radically change the unfruitful and draconian structure imposed by the obnoxious University Teaching Hospital Decree 10 of 1985.
In his address at the  2021 Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the PSN, Ĺagos State Branch, the Chairman of Lagos PSN, Gbolagade Iyiola said his position has been canvassed by change agents led by the Joint Health  Sector  Unions (JOHESU)/Assembly of Health  Professionals  Association (AHPA) at a Public Hearing under the auspices of the House Committee on Healthcare Services.

To this end, the Lagos PSN has therefore urged the National Assembly (NASS) to ensure that only post-graduates and professionals with 15 years hospital-based practice are appointed as Chief Executives (CEOs) of Federal Medical Centres (FMC ) and Federal Teaching Hospitals (FTH).
According to the pharmacists, the CEOs should alternatively possess a postgraduate in administration and management.
Iyiola enjoined NASS to pass into law the stipulated qualifications for the FMC’s CEO among other recommendations contained in the FMC and FTH Bill.
 The Lagos PSN boss noted that this is one of the steps to resolve lingering disagreements among healthcare workers and reform the sector.

The Lagos PSN boss , “On this historic day which signposts the 2021 landmark AGM, Pharmacists under the aegis of PSN Lagos State Branch make bold to call on the National Assembly to catalyse the below reflected provisions in the emerging Federal Medical Centre (FMC) and Federal Teaching Hospital (FTH) Bill.
“Every FMC and FTH must have a Chief Executive who shall be a Healthcare Professional with a postgraduate specialty in Administration/Management or a seasoned Administrator/Manager of cognate experience provided they have at least fifteen years’ experience in Hospital based practice.
“This address is tailored to prescribe some remedies to the Federal Government against the background of an unending cycle of delinquencies which pervades our Health Sector.
“Our critical appraisal will focus on two contemporary subject matters; The Federal Medical Centre Bill and Quest for Compelling Health Reforms.”
The Lagos PSN also asked NASS to reverse what it described as “unenviable status-quo of having eight permanent slots reserved for medical practitioners in a board structure of 13 members.”
 
 According to PSN, the structure has only facilitated a “Nigerian mode of healthcare which permits the position of one profession to dominate and enslave other professions in a multidisciplinary sector.”
It proposed  a new composition of Governing Board of the FMCs  and FTHs which shall be constituted with a Chairman appointed by the President of the country.
Other members of the Governing Council, PSN said are Chief Executive of the Hospital; Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee (C-MAC) and a representative of the Federal Ministry of Health not below the level of a Director.
The rest are representatives of Professional Associations including;  PSN,  National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), Nigerian Medical Association(NMA) and  representatives of other Health Professions.
It further recommended for a representative each of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) of Nigeria and two members to represent public interest.
According to PSN, the Director of Administration of the hospital should be  Secretary to the board.
On  appointment of staff of the hospital, PSN said, “Each of the FMCs and FTH shall appoint the following Directors; Director of Pharmacy, Director of Nursing, Director of Medical Services, Director Medical Laboratory Services, Director of Finance, Director of Engineering and other eligible Directors.
“The Board shall appoint a C-MAC for the hospital through a competitive selection process from all eligible directors in the clinical services directorate including Pharmacy, Nursing, Medicine, Medical Laboratory Science and related directorates.”
It also said that the Director of Administration should be Secretary to the Board, while other subject matters with regards to appropriate interpretation must be taken care of in the relevant sections.
On COVID-19 Management and the Nigeria Health System, the society faulted the action plan of the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA) and non-inclusion of every healthcare worker in the efforts to curb the pandemic.
It said, “One striking reality in the action plan is that the NPHCDA which has mouthed its competences through exaggerated claims of capacities and capabilities is still trying to evaluate the preparedness of different states for storage propensities and related logistics before the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccines.
“Typically, healthcare politics took centre-stage to deny maximal utilisation of all cadres of health workers at a time of national emergency.”

