Health

Pharmacy practice unregulated for past 5 years – Mora

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

The Chairman, Pharmaceutical Council of Nigeria (PCN), Prof. Ahmed Mora, has disclosed that in the last five years, pharmacy practice in the country was not regulated and activities of practitioners left unsupervised.
Speaking at the inauguration of a seven-man investigative panel to checkmate activities of practitioners in the country, he underscored the importance of reviewing and checkmating the activities of pharmacy practitioners, considering that their activities were an issue of life and death with respect to the practice of the profession.
Mora who warned members of the panel against compromise, stressed that their activities must be above board no matter the temptation they may face while performing their responsibilities.
While noting that the panel would investigate erring members and clear them before presenting to the Disciplinary Tribunal, he insisted that the panel must resist every temptation to derail in its mandate especially when treating cases involving members who were their friends and associate or acquaintances
In his words: “In all organisations, especially those of professional nature such as the Pharmacist Council of Nigeria (PCN), there are bound to be deviants among the members whose actions or activities may not be consonant with the core objectives behind the setting up of the organization”,Prof. Mora said the pharmacy was not an exception.
“Members of the pharmacy profession licensed by the PCN and who had been inducted to serve mankind must be seen to act above board and conform to the ethics of the profession and the Code of Conduct expected of every registered and licensed pharmacist.
“The investigating panel is therefore a very important panel whose activities will go a long way in cleansing the practice of the pharmacy professionals and make delivery of pharmaceutical services to the citizenry safe.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Health

NAPPSA canvasses strong infrastructure, donates COVID-19 items to NCDC

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Nigerian Association of Pharmacists and Pharmaceutical Scientists in the Americas (NAPPSA) has called on the government to invest in building a strong health infrastructure in Nigeria. This call was made recently in Abuja when the association donated coronavirus pandemic diagnostics, personal protective equipment (PPE) and other medical consumables to the Nigeria Centre for Disease […]
Health

FGM: UNICEF blames medical practitioners on increasing cases in Ebonyi

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya,

United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) Friday blamed medical practitioners and Traditional Birth Attendants (TBA) for increasing cases of Female Genital Mutilations (FGM) in Ebonyi State It said some medical practitioners were perpetrating the act, describing it as very dangerous. The UNICEF explained that health workers were most expected to be at the forefront of sensitisation […]
Health

COVID-19: Ogun tasks parents on rising teenage pregnancies

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni

Ogun State Commissioner for Health, Dr Tomi Coker, has advised parents in the state to always engage their children, especially teenagers, in productive activities during the period of school closure. Coker said it was imperative towards preventing the children from turning to sex as recreation during the closure caused by the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: