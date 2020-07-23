Pharmacy practice unregulated for past 5 years – Mora

The Chairman, Pharmaceutical Council of Nigeria (PCN), Prof. Ahmed Mora, has disclosed that in the last five years, pharmacy practice in the country was not regulated and activities of practitioners left unsupervised.

Speaking at the inauguration of a seven-man investigative panel to checkmate activities of practitioners in the country, he underscored the importance of reviewing and checkmating the activities of pharmacy practitioners, considering that their activities were an issue of life and death with respect to the practice of the profession.

Mora who warned members of the panel against compromise, stressed that their activities must be above board no matter the temptation they may face while performing their responsibilities.

While noting that the panel would investigate erring members and clear them before presenting to the Disciplinary Tribunal, he insisted that the panel must resist every temptation to derail in its mandate especially when treating cases involving members who were their friends and associate or acquaintances

In his words: “In all organisations, especially those of professional nature such as the Pharmacist Council of Nigeria (PCN), there are bound to be deviants among the members whose actions or activities may not be consonant with the core objectives behind the setting up of the organization”,Prof. Mora said the pharmacy was not an exception.

“Members of the pharmacy profession licensed by the PCN and who had been inducted to serve mankind must be seen to act above board and conform to the ethics of the profession and the Code of Conduct expected of every registered and licensed pharmacist.

“The investigating panel is therefore a very important panel whose activities will go a long way in cleansing the practice of the pharmacy professionals and make delivery of pharmaceutical services to the citizenry safe.”

