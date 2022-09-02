News

Pharmacy Regulation: FG okays stiff penalty for offenders

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

As part of efforts to discourage malpractices and punish offenders within the pharmacy profession and sector, the Federal Government has raised the fine payable by offenders to N2 million. Previously, the range of fines for offenders was between N250 to N1,000. It is now between N250,000 to N2,000,000.

This is the result of the signing of the newly amended Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN) establishment Act 2022, a bill into law by President Muhammadu Buhari. Asides the name changing from Pharmacists Council of Nigeria to Pharmacy Council of Nigeria, the new law also empowers the Registrar of the Council to revoke licences in instances of breach. It also has specific provision for sealing of pharmaceutical premises where offences are committed. The Chairman and Governing Council membership tenures were extended from three to four years.

The new law requires not less than twenty five (25) years post registration for the Chairman, and additional qualification of at least 10 years post qualification for 8 members to represent the geopolitical zones of the Federation, appointed by the Minister on the recommendation of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN).

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

CEO Vintage Deluxe Interior Commiserate with Abutex over Mother’s Death

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Chief Executive Officer of Vintage Deluxe Interior Chief Francis Nwaogwugwu Mune has commiserated with the Managing Director of Abutex Food Equipment Abuchi Vincent Iloanya over the mother’s death Mrs Ifeoma Iloanya. Mrs Ifeoma Iloanya died on Thursday, after a brief illness. In a condolence message signed by the interior king, Mune asked Abutex to […]
News

Nigeria not working, says Anglican Bishop

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Anglican Bishop of Nnewi Diocese, Rt Rev’d Ndubuisi Obi has said that Nigeria is not working. The Bishop who pointed this out in his maiden presidential charge during the 2020 Synod of the Nnewi Diocese of the Anglican Communion on Friday, said the common people are suffering and that there is abject poverty in […]
News

Agriculture key to Nigeria’s economic survival – SMEDAN

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) has recommended that the country must embrace commercial agriculture if it must survive the present economic woes. The South-East Zonal Coordinator of SMEDAN, Mr. Victor Ugwu, stated this in yesterday Enugu, capital of Enugu State during a posttraining of 160 farmers selected from 16 Agri-business […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica