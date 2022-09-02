Pharmacy Regulation: FG okays stiff penalty for offenders

As part of efforts to discourage malpractices and punish offenders within the pharmacy profession and sector, the Federal Government has raised the fine payable by offenders to N2 million. Previously, the range of fines for offenders was between N250 to N1,000. It is now between N250,000 to N2,000,000.

This is the result of the signing of the newly amended Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN) establishment Act 2022, a bill into law by President Muhammadu Buhari. Asides the name changing from Pharmacists Council of Nigeria to Pharmacy Council of Nigeria, the new law also empowers the Registrar of the Council to revoke licences in instances of breach. It also has specific provision for sealing of pharmaceutical premises where offences are committed. The Chairman and Governing Council membership tenures were extended from three to four years.

The new law requires not less than twenty five (25) years post registration for the Chairman, and additional qualification of at least 10 years post qualification for 8 members to represent the geopolitical zones of the Federation, appointed by the Minister on the recommendation of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN).

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...