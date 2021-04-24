Phase 1: Niger has 38,940 COVID-19 vaccine doses leftover –Immunisation Officer

Niger State government has disclosed that it still has 38,940 doses of the vaccine available in the state since the commencement of the exercise. However, the Saturday Telegraph gathered that 34,220 persons have so far been immunised in the state.

The reason for this development, according to the state immunisation officer, Abubakar Usman Kpantu, was due to the refusal of people to take the vaccine among the target groups. Kpanty made this disclosure in Minna during a workshop for journalists organised by the Technology and Development Research Network (TEDREN) FUTA, Minna and Media Mentors Network in Minna. He said that: “The state had received a total of 74,110 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine targetting 65,228 clients, which represent one per cent of the state total population of 6,522,777.

