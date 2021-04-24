News

Phase 1: Niger has 38,940 COVID-19 vaccine doses leftover –Immunisation Officer

Posted on Author Daniel Atori Comment(0)

Niger State government has disclosed that it still has 38,940 doses of the vaccine available in the state since the commencement of the exercise. However, the Saturday Telegraph gathered that 34,220 persons have so far been immunised in the state.

The reason for this development, according to the state immunisation officer, Abubakar Usman Kpantu, was due to the refusal of people to take the vaccine among the target groups. Kpanty made this disclosure in Minna during a workshop for journalists organised by the Technology and Development Research Network (TEDREN) FUTA, Minna and Media Mentors Network in Minna. He said that: “The state had received a total of 74,110 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine targetting 65,228 clients, which represent one per cent of the state total population of 6,522,777.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Opposition sponsoring violence in Nigeria to discredit Buhari govt-DCN

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Democratic Coalition of Nigeria (DCN) has raised the alarm over what it termed the way, and manner members of the opposition have “continually initiated moves to undermine the sovereignty of Nigeria through the sponsorship violence across the country.” The group stated that the wave of violence across the country is indeed the handiwork of […]
News

Discard CNN report on Lekki shootings targeted at demonising Nigeria’s military – Group

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The March4Nigeria movement has urged Nigerians and the international community to disregard CNN’s report on the Lekki shooting in Lagos, noting that it is targeted at demonising the Nigerian military.  The group said after a careful scrutiny of the report, it concluded that CNN has joined campaign of calumny against the Nigerian government as well as the […]
News

#EndSARS: IGP queries legal unit over suit challenging judicial panels

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

…orders probe The Inspector General of Police, Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has ordered immediate investigation into a suit purportedly challenging the legality of ongoing Judicial Panels of Inquiry set up by states to probe allegations made against officers of the now-disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS). This is as the police chief has also queried the Force’s […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica