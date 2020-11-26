PHC services backsliding over community pharmacists’ neglect

Pharmacists under the auspices of the Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN), have raised the alarm over lack of recognition and utter neglect of pharmacists by governments, both at the state and federal levels, saying primary healthcare, which is the foundation for all public health interventions have been suffering due to the neglect.

The National Chairman of ACPN, Dr. Samuel Adekola who made this known in Lagos, however said that trend could change, if pharmacists were recognised to discharge their responsibility in an enabling environment. He made this known at a press briefing in preparation for the 39th Annual National Conference of the ACPN, with the theme “Optimising Primary Healthcare Delivery in Nigeria: Community Pharmacists’ Untapped Potentials,”which will hold at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, from November 30 to December 4, 2020.

The press briefing also had in attendance, Pharm. (Mrs.) Abosede Idowu the National Secretary of the ACPN and the National Vice-Chairman, Pharm. Daniel Ajayi. Adekola lamented that primary healthcare, which is the foundation for all public health interventions by the government could be turned around if the country got it right at that level, adding that the country’s health indices presently abysmally low will certainly improve.

“It is unfortunate that our approach to primary healthcare is missing an essential ingredient, that is the active recognition and involvement of community pharmacists as the most accessible highly trained and competent health professionals in the nation’s primary healthcare programme,” he said.

The ACPN boss further disclosed that the lapses were part of the reasons behind the choice for the theme of its forthcoming national conference in Abuja, noting that the association wishes to use the conference to draw the attention of relevant government officials to the untapped potentials that community pharmacists involve-ment in the nation’s primary healthcare programme could offer.

Speaking further on the upcoming conference and its expectations, Adekola assured participants that the conference was going to be a conference like no other in the annals opharmaceutical conferences in Nigeria, as it would play host to the number one pharmacist in the world, in person of Pharm. Dominique Jordan, the President, International Pharmaceutical Federation (FIP), who will deliver the keynote address.

