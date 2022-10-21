News

PHCCIMA urges investors to consider Rivers

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Comment(0)

The PortHarcourt Chamber of Commerce Industry Mine and Agriculture (PHCCIMA) has appealed to economic investors to take advantage of the economic climate of Port Harcourt and and environs for favourable outcomes. The President of PHCCIMA, Sir Mike Elechi, who made the appeal during the unveiling of the 16th Port Harcourt International Trade Fair, said there are lots of things going in favour of Rivers State that investors should consider for investment. He also called on media practitioners use the event of the international trade Fair to showcase to the outside world the good image of the state.

” This year’s trade fair is not all about the Chamber of Commerce, it is about Rivers State. We want to tell the good story about what the Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike led Administration has put on ground. You can see the flyovers, good road network to ease traffic in the state capital. “As a chamber, we are trying to bring economic investors to do business in the state, hence the need for the press to assist in marketing the state.

“There are tremendous improvement in the fight against crime and criminality in Rivers State. This is because people at are beginning to tap from available opportunities created. “And the good thing about this year event is that we have good venue that can be located easily. Those coming into the state for the first time can Google through the google map.” Elechi added: “The 16th Port Harcourt International Trade fair and exhibitions will hold at Yakubu Gowan, Elekahia stadium, PortHarcourt between 6th to 20th December, 2022, the theme of this year trade Fair is “preparing SMEs to maximize trade opportunities in AFCFTA within the South South region”.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Same Faith Ticket: Catholics Church is non partisan but I won’t vote APC –Cardinal Onaiyekan

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola

The Archbishop Emeritus of the Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja, His Eminence, John Cardinal Onaiyekan, has said that he will not be voting for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, because of the party’s decision to fly a same faith ticket ahead of the 2023 general elections. He made this […]
News Top Stories

Govs endorse ban on open, night, underage grazing

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi and Onyekachi Eze

Governors of the 36 states of the country have unanimously agreed to replace open, night and underage grazing in all parts of the country with modern systems of animal husbandry. The governors, however, warned against ethnic profiling of crime and said every Nigerian has the right to live in any part of the country. The […]
News

ActionAid commends Buhari on education

Posted on Author Isioma Madike

ActionAid Nigeria, a national non-governmental, non-partisan, non-religious, civil society organisation, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his commitment to increase education spending by 50 per cent over the next two years. In a statement signed by the Country Director of ActionAid Nigeria, Ene Obi, the President also promised to raise education spending by 100 per […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica