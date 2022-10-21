PHCCIMA urges investors to consider Rivers

The PortHarcourt Chamber of Commerce Industry Mine and Agriculture (PHCCIMA) has appealed to economic investors to take advantage of the economic climate of Port Harcourt and and environs for favourable outcomes. The President of PHCCIMA, Sir Mike Elechi, who made the appeal during the unveiling of the 16th Port Harcourt International Trade Fair, said there are lots of things going in favour of Rivers State that investors should consider for investment. He also called on media practitioners use the event of the international trade Fair to showcase to the outside world the good image of the state.

” This year’s trade fair is not all about the Chamber of Commerce, it is about Rivers State. We want to tell the good story about what the Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike led Administration has put on ground. You can see the flyovers, good road network to ease traffic in the state capital. “As a chamber, we are trying to bring economic investors to do business in the state, hence the need for the press to assist in marketing the state.

“There are tremendous improvement in the fight against crime and criminality in Rivers State. This is because people at are beginning to tap from available opportunities created. “And the good thing about this year event is that we have good venue that can be located easily. Those coming into the state for the first time can Google through the google map.” Elechi added: “The 16th Port Harcourt International Trade fair and exhibitions will hold at Yakubu Gowan, Elekahia stadium, PortHarcourt between 6th to 20th December, 2022, the theme of this year trade Fair is “preparing SMEs to maximize trade opportunities in AFCFTA within the South South region”.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...