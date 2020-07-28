PHCN assets: FG to pay debts with proceeds from fresh sales

Abuja DisCo mulls purchase of FG’s property

Senate Committee visited NELMCO facilities occupied by AEDC to verify “why AEDC should pay rent for them until they are sold off”

The Federal Government is planning to use proceeds from the sale of fresh 216 non-core assets of the defunct Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN) to pay parts of debts incured in the power sector.

New Telegraph, which gathered this at the weekend, reports that the process had already commenced. The $2.4 billion proceeds from the sale of core assets in 2013 was used majorly to pay off staff of the defunct power utility firm.

Confirming the new plan for the sale of the 216 non-core assets including mansions and landed properties in choice locations, jetty, golf course, guest houses and office complexes, Managing Director of the Nigerian Electricity Liability Management Company (NELMCO), Mr. Adebayo Fagbemi, declared that proceeds from the new asset sale would enable the agency to offset some of its liabilities. NELMCO, Fagbemi said, when he led the Senate Committee on Power to tour some of the facilities under the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) in Abuja, took over liabilities in the power sector that were incurred by PHCN before the privatization in 2013. “The assets sale will enable the agency to offset some of these liabilities,” he declared. The Federal Government, he continued, was seeking buyers for the assets to generate revenue for driving the power sector.

Giving a sale schedule for the properties, he added that the sale of the assets was being done in three phases after the company placed public notices in June 2018 to appoint valuers and sales agents. “The first phase of the assets that we are bringing out for sale is 52, there is another second batch of 106 assets and the third batch is 58. “We are talking about the non-core assets that are not critical to the business of power. They include building property, lands, jetty, golf course, guest houses,” he said.

Meanwhile, one of the assets being placed for sale has been occupied by AEDC since November 2013 and the occupant has being owing the government N40 million monthly rent since then. Managing Director of AEDC, Engr. Ernest Mupwaya, who spoke after the Senate Committee visited AEDC Customer Centre at Wuse 2 and its Central Store at Zone 5, which are NELMCO’s properties, confirmed that AEDC owed rent for the property since November 2013. “AEDC owes NELMCO rent of the assets which is about N40 million monthly, and we are in discussion with NELMCO to offset it as part of our seriousness to acquire the assets,” Mupwaya said.

Chairman of the Committee, Senator Gabriel Suswam, said the committee members visited the facilities to verify the facts from NELMCO and why AEDC should pay rent for them until they are sold off. Meanwhile, Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has ordered 11 distribution companies (DisCos) to diregard a purported order from the Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA) restraining them (DisCos) from directly connecting power users’ facilities to 33 kilovolts (KV) lines. NEMSA, which had its Act in 2015, issued the ban in 2015 and 2019 without NERC’s objection.

It cited safety concerns and that the act denied more consumers of power supply under the 11KV lines. However, its recent reminder on June 26, 2020 raised the dust. It also said the incessant use of the 33KV lines by elite homes was causing national power grid disturbances resulting in multibillion naira losses. There have been over 110 system collapses since 2010.

But on July 10, 2020, NERC in a letter titled, NERC/02/EPM/ COMM/1/20/014, ordered the DisCos to ignore the NEMSA ban. NERC Chairman, Prof. James Momoh, said: “None of the regulations has restricted 33KV feeders to delivery of power to injection substations only. “Therefore, the “directive’ of NEMSA banning 33/0.400KV point load connection is not backed by any regulation and hence is of no effect,” the NERC letter signed by the Chairman, Prof. Momoh stated. It warned the DisCos to comply or face sanction on their licence terms.

“Please be guided accordingly,” Momoh warned. But NERC in an order of August 2, 2011, admitted these safety concerns raised by NEMSA when it banned DisCos from connecting customers on the 33/.044KV line without the 11kV line.

