PHCN Privatization: FG loses N387m tax to Canadian company

The Office of the Auditor General of the Federation (OAUGF) has revealed that the federal government lost N387 million withholding tax to a Canadian Company, CPCS Transcom Limited, during the privatisation of defunct Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN).

The details of the contract for the provision of transaction advisory services regarding the 18 successor companies of defunct PHCN was contained in a query by Office of Auditor General of the Federation.

The query was submitted to the Senate Committee on Public Account, which is chaired by Senator Mathew Urhoghide (PDP, Edo South). According to OAUGF, CPCS Transcom Limited was appointed as sole consultant Privatization Advisory Services of the Distribution and General Company created out of PHCN in December, 2010 at the cost of 1% of the proceeds of the sale of minimum of 51% of FGN’s equity holding in the successor companies (SCs) It was learnt that N383 billion was received as proceeds from sales of PHCN’s generation and distribution companies which represented 99% of the total cost, while the balance of 1%, amounting to N3.8 billion, was paid as service charge to the Canadian Company by the successor companies without accounting for the mandatory 10% withholding tax, amounting to N387.7 million, contrary to the nation’s financial regulation.

The query reads: “A company was appointed as sole consultant for the Privatization Advisory Services of the Distribution and General Company created out of PHCN in December, 2010 at the cost of 1% of the proceeds of the sale of minimum of 51% of FGN’s equity holding in the successor companies (SCs).

“Audit scrutiny revealed that the sum of N383,894,023,770.79 (Three hundred and eighty-three billion, eight hundred and ninety- four million, twenty-three thousand, seven hundred and seventy naira, seventynine kobo) was received as proceeds from sales of PHCN Generation and Distribution companies which represented 99% of the total cost, while the balance of 1% amounting to N3,877,717,411.82 was paid as service charge to the consultant by the successor companies without accounting for the mandatory 10% Withholding tax amounting to N387,771,741.82 contrary to Financial Regulation 234(i) and (ii).

“The Director-General of BPE has been requested to explain the circumstances surrounding the payment to consultant the sales proceeds at source without deducting the mandatory 10% WHT. “Also, the sum of N387 million should be recovered from the consultant while particulars of recovery are forwarded for audit verification.”

In response to the query of AuGF, the Director General of BPE, Alex Okoh, in a letter dated April 19, 2018 requested for the transfer of withholding tax of N387 million to the Federal Inland Revenue Services (FIRS). However, CPCS Transcom Limited in a letter written on July 26, 2018, claimed that there was an income tax treaty (Agreement between the government of Canada and the Federal government for the avoidance of double taxation and the prevention of fiscal evasion with respect to taxes and capital again) between Nigeria and Canada. The agreement is available at the FIRS website.

