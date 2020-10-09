PHED converts 236 casual workers to full staff

No fewer than 236 casual workers of the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHED) were yesterday converted to full staff after several months of internal strife. The Managing Director of PHED, Dr. Henry Ajagbawa, signed the condition of service between the company and the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The signing of the document was also witnessed by the Zonal Director (South-South) in the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Ehigbai Iziren, who the Minister, Dr. Chris Ngige. Ajagbawa, who noted that the company decided to upgrade the status of the casual workers due to the critical roles they played in the company, said: “When I came in as the Managing Director, one of the most critical challenge we faced was the issue of our Distribution Sub-station Officers, numbering 236 contract staff.

“We felt that these people are critical to our operation simply because the work that they do centre on energy distribution. So, we decided to cancel the contract with third parties and hired all 236 of them. Consequently, today they are now full staff of PHED.

