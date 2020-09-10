PHEDC workers threaten to disrupt power supply in South-South

Electricity workers under the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHEDC) covering Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa and Cross River States have threatened to down tool and cause total blackout in those states if the management of the distribution company refused to look into their demand for improved condition of service. The aggrieved workers, while picketing the office of PHEDC in Port Harcourt and four South-south states, lamented that the management of PHEDC had refused to sit down with them to discuss how to improve their condition of service.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) had earlier on Friday picketed the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHEDC) in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State and yesterday carried out the similar action in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

But, while reacting, the Public Relations Officers of PHEDC, John Onyi assured that the management would negotiate with the protesting workers and labour leaders with a view to meeting the demands of workers. He, however, promised to make public the details of the resolutions of the agreement that PHEDC would reach with NUEE officials at the end of the negotiations. The General Secretary of NUEE, Joe Ajaero, who led the labour leaders to picket the PHEDC headquarters in Port Harcourt, decried the alleged poor work condition of work of the electricity workers.

