News

PHEDC workers threaten to disrupt power supply in South-South

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Comment(0)

Electricity workers under the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHEDC) covering Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa and Cross River States have threatened to down tool and cause total blackout in those states if the management of the distribution company refused to look into their demand for improved condition of service. The aggrieved workers, while picketing the office of PHEDC in Port Harcourt and four South-south states, lamented that the management of PHEDC had refused to sit down with them to discuss how to improve their condition of service.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) had earlier on Friday picketed the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHEDC) in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State and yesterday carried out the similar action in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

But, while reacting, the Public Relations Officers of PHEDC, John Onyi assured that the management would negotiate with the protesting workers and labour leaders with a view to meeting the demands of workers. He, however, promised to make public the details of the resolutions of the agreement that PHEDC would reach with NUEE officials at the end of the negotiations. The General Secretary of NUEE, Joe Ajaero, who led the labour leaders to picket the PHEDC headquarters in Port Harcourt, decried the alleged poor work condition of work of the electricity workers.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Nasarawa moves to address gully erosion challenges

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Cheke Emmanuel, LAFIA The Nasarawa State government has said that arrangements have reached advanced stage to address the challenges of gully erosion in some communities in the state.   Nasarawa State Project Coordinator, Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (Nas-NEWMAP), Kwaghkaha Ortoho Jonathan, disclosed this to New Telegraph in an interview at the weekend in […]
News

NDDC Fraud: National Youth Council of Nigeria calls for Akpabio’s suspension

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately suspend the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, in order to give room for unhindered investigation into the damning allegations of corruption levelled against the Minister by the former Interim MD of the Commission, Joy Nunieh.   NYCN, […]
News

Commissioner advocates contributory health scheme for journalists

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir KANO

Muhammad Kabir KANO With the spread of COVID- 19 in the country and the hazards faced by Nigerian journalists, a former President of the Nigeria Unioun of Journalists (NUJ) and Commissioner for Information in Kano State,   Muhammad Garba, has advocated for contributory health scheme among journalists. Speaking at a colloquium organised by Kano Council […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: